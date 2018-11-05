North American Contact Center Market to 2022 - Engaging the Customer and Employee Uplifts the Customer Experience
The "Growth Opportunities in the North American Contact Center Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growth Opportunities in the North American Contact Center Market finds that the market for contact centers continues to increase. For cloud, the acceleration of omnichannel and digital transformation, coupled with the C-suite demands for stronger and swifter growth, is driving future technology acquisitions and investments.
The study finds that contact center service providers (CCSPs) will need to improve the Customer Experience (CX), and contact center performance and productivity, through using a broadened set of analytics tools that incorporate new technologies, including machine learning (ML), Big Data, etc., with a more critical eye to simplicity and ease of use.
The market for on-premises contact center systems remains relatively flat. However, contact center analytics, quality monitoring, and recording were particular bright spots for growth, as companies seek to get the most out of their existing investments.
This study provides market share for 2017 solution providers in both the hosted/cloud and contact center systems market, along with a forecast from 2017-2022.
This analysis also presents some of the CX trends that it is believed will shape, grow, and influence customer contact and the Customer Experience. Chief among these are the drive for omnichannel service delivery, and developments in the use of advanced technologies for self service, such as machine learning and AI, that will drive superior customer experiences. In addition, there is a keen focus on workforce engagement management to address the persistent challenges of reducing costs while improving CX and employee experience.
The study focuses on those growth insights which are the most relevant for 2018-2022 in North America. This Growth Insight outlines the trends and insights for select industries, business models and technology areas, including:
- Inbound Contact Routing
- Interactive Voice Response
- Outbound Dialing
- Workforce Management
- Call Recording
- Analytics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
Purpose of this Experiential Study
5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
Key Takeaways of the Total Contact Center Market
Strategic Imperatives for Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Solution Providers (CCSPs)
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview: Hosted/Cloud
Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Market Definitions
Market Definitions
Drivers and Restraints
3. Market Forecasts - Hosted/Cloud Contact Centers
Revenue Forecast North America Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Market
Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud IVR
Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud ACD
Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud Outbound Contact
Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud APO
Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud Contact Center
Forecast Assumptions
4. Growth Environment - Market Overview: Systems
Strategic Imperatives for Contact Center Systems Providers (CCSPs)
North America Contact Center Systems Markets
Drivers and Restraints
5. Market Forecasts
Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
Market Share - IVR Systems
Market Share - Inbound Contact Routing Systems
Market Share - Outbound Dialer Systems
Market Share - Quality Monitoring Systems
Market Share - Workforce Management
Market Share - Contact Center Analytics
Market Share - Total Contact Center Systems
6. Visioning Scenarios
Macro to Micro Visioning
Visioning Scenarios for the Contact Center Market
Top Predictions for the Contact Center Market
7. Growth Pipeline
Levers for Growth
8. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1 - Omnichannel Customer Experience
Growth Opportunity 2 - Customer Experience Analytics
Growth Opportunity 3 - Big Data & Analytics/Machine Learning
Growth Opportunity 4 - Social Media Monitoring
Growth Opportunity 5 - Social Customer Engagement
Growth Opportunity 6 - Workforce Engagement Management (WEM)
Growth Opportunity 7 - Agent Desktop/Agent Empowerment
Growth Opportunity 8 - Virtual Agent/Assistant
Growth Opportunity 9 - Blended AI
Growth Opportunity 10 - Chat
Growth Opportunity 11 - Messaging Platforms in Customer Service
Growth Opportunity 12 - Gamifying the Customer Experience
Growth Opportunity 13 - Video
Growth Opportunity 14 - BC/DR: Enabling Continuous CX
9. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 15 - Innovation & Transformation
Growth Opportunity 16 - Third-Party Validation
Growth Opportunity 17 - Customer Lifetime Value (CLV)
Growth Opportunity 18 - Best-in-Class
Growth Opportunity 19 - Industry Vertical Marketing
Growth Opportunity 20 - Lead Generation
Growth Opportunity 21 - Inbound Marketing Capabilities
Growth Opportunity 22 - Outbound Marketing Priorities
Growth Opportunity 23 - Social Media Marketing
Growth Opportunity 24 - Sales Enablement Content
10. Growth Opportunities Matrix
Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
Growth Opportunities 1-14 - Vision and Strategy
Growth Opportunities 15-25 - Brand and Demand
Growth Opportunities Matrix
11. Growth Strategy and Implementation
Growth Strategies for Your Company
Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation
Legal Disclaimer
12. Appendix
