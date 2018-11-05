North American Contact Center Market to 2022 - Engaging the Customer and Employee Uplifts the Customer Experience

DUBLIN, Nov 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Growth Opportunities in the North American Contact Center Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth Opportunities in the North American Contact Center Market finds that the market for contact centers continues to increase. For cloud, the acceleration of omnichannel and digital transformation, coupled with the C-suite demands for stronger and swifter growth, is driving future technology acquisitions and investments.

The study finds that contact center service providers (CCSPs) will need to improve the Customer Experience (CX), and contact center performance and productivity, through using a broadened set of analytics tools that incorporate new technologies, including machine learning (ML), Big Data, etc., with a more critical eye to simplicity and ease of use.

The market for on-premises contact center systems remains relatively flat. However, contact center analytics, quality monitoring, and recording were particular bright spots for growth, as companies seek to get the most out of their existing investments.

This study provides market share for 2017 solution providers in both the hosted/cloud and contact center systems market, along with a forecast from 2017-2022.

This analysis also presents some of the CX trends that it is believed will shape, grow, and influence customer contact and the Customer Experience. Chief among these are the drive for omnichannel service delivery, and developments in the use of advanced technologies for self service, such as machine learning and AI, that will drive superior customer experiences. In addition, there is a keen focus on workforce engagement management to address the persistent challenges of reducing costs while improving CX and employee experience.

The study focuses on those growth insights which are the most relevant for 2018-2022 in North America. This Growth Insight outlines the trends and insights for select industries, business models and technology areas, including:

Inbound Contact Routing

Interactive Voice Response

Outbound Dialing

Workforce Management

Call Recording

Analytics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Key Takeaways of the Total Contact Center Market

Strategic Imperatives for Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Solution Providers (CCSPs)



2. Growth Environment - Market Overview: Hosted/Cloud

Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Market Definitions

Market Definitions

Drivers and Restraints



3. Market Forecasts - Hosted/Cloud Contact Centers

Revenue Forecast North America Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Market

Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud IVR

Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud ACD

Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud Outbound Contact

Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud APO

Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud Contact Center

Forecast Assumptions



4. Growth Environment - Market Overview: Systems

Strategic Imperatives for Contact Center Systems Providers (CCSPs)

North America Contact Center Systems Markets

Drivers and Restraints



5. Market Forecasts

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Market Share - IVR Systems

Market Share - Inbound Contact Routing Systems

Market Share - Outbound Dialer Systems

Market Share - Quality Monitoring Systems

Market Share - Workforce Management

Market Share - Contact Center Analytics

Market Share - Total Contact Center Systems



6. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Visioning Scenarios for the Contact Center Market

Top Predictions for the Contact Center Market



7. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth



8. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Omnichannel Customer Experience

Growth Opportunity 2 - Customer Experience Analytics

Growth Opportunity 3 - Big Data & Analytics/Machine Learning

Growth Opportunity 4 - Social Media Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 5 - Social Customer Engagement

Growth Opportunity 6 - Workforce Engagement Management (WEM)

Growth Opportunity 7 - Agent Desktop/Agent Empowerment

Growth Opportunity 8 - Virtual Agent/Assistant

Growth Opportunity 9 - Blended AI

Growth Opportunity 10 - Chat

Growth Opportunity 11 - Messaging Platforms in Customer Service

Growth Opportunity 12 - Gamifying the Customer Experience

Growth Opportunity 13 - Video

Growth Opportunity 14 - BC/DR: Enabling Continuous CX



9. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 15 - Innovation & Transformation

Growth Opportunity 16 - Third-Party Validation

Growth Opportunity 17 - Customer Lifetime Value (CLV)

Growth Opportunity 18 - Best-in-Class

Growth Opportunity 19 - Industry Vertical Marketing

Growth Opportunity 20 - Lead Generation

Growth Opportunity 21 - Inbound Marketing Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 22 - Outbound Marketing Priorities

Growth Opportunity 23 - Social Media Marketing

Growth Opportunity 24 - Sales Enablement Content



10. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-14 - Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities 15-25 - Brand and Demand

Growth Opportunities Matrix



11. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation

Legal Disclaimer



12. Appendix



