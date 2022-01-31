North American Dental Growth Welcomes New Chief Development Officer

"NADG is in the early stages of executing an exciting and ambitious strategic growth plan," said CEO Jonathan Walker. Tweet this

At NADG, Nickerson will be responsible for strategic business development, affiliate identification, evaluation, and transaction execution.

"I'm thrilled to have joined this team at a very pivotal time in its growth trajectory. I look forward to helping NADG by attracting best-in-class dental partners to our great organization," Nickerson said. "I have spent my entire career in the dental industry and I'm excited to leverage my experience and personal relationships to help drive sustainable growth for NADG."

Nickerson brings extensive mergers and acquisition (M&A) experience within the dental industry. He was most recently Vice President of Business Development at U.S. Oral Surgery Management, a service management company, where he was responsible for M&A and developing strategies to grow in new markets. Prior to that, he worked with Smile Source and oversaw the recruitment and retention of dental professionals and led various growth initiatives. Nickerson's other experience includes corporate development roles within OrthoSynetics, OrthoClear, and ORMCO.

NADG provides non-clinical administrative support for 240+ affiliated practices including human resources, information technology, marketing, payroll, and accounting services. The organization's clinical approach is determined by its doctor-led Professional Dental Alliance.

About North American Dental Group

North American Dental Group (NADG), based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was co-founded in 2008 by Ken Cooper and Dr. Andrew Matta. NADG was created to transform the dental experience for patients, clinicians, and support teams and today consists of a network of 240-plus supported dental practices across 15 states. The values of maintaining an emotionally intelligent approach, being thoughtful educators, and displaying a healthy bravado fuel its day-to-day patient care and operations. These founding values are alive and well as NADG celebrates its pioneer spirit by solidifying its partnership with Jacobs Holding AG. For more information, please visit: www.NADentalGroup.com.

