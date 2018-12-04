North American Diesel Generator Set Market Trends Report 2018: Rapidly Increasing Commercial-Industrial Technology Demand to be Critical in Mid-range Generators Market
The "Trends Affecting the North American Diesel Generator Set Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North American Diesel generator set market at $2.01 billion in 2017.
The focus of this research service is to analyze the drivers and restraints that affect the growth of the North American diesel generator set market. Each year, thousands of people in the North American region purchase electric generator sets to protect themselves, their families, and their businesses in the likely event of a power failure. The set-based generator as the core business of this tendency has now moved from the novelty stage to a powerful solution.
Factors including increased awareness among customers, higher power demand, the low total cost of ownership, and operational benefits of diesel generators are likely to drive the demand for generator sets during the next 5 years. Furthermore, the degree of competitiveness is increasing as the participants are trying to get a stronger foothold in the market. The study also addresses current and future market opportunities in the United States and Canada, as well as the challenges faced by industry participants in a rapidly changing environment.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, and at what rate? What is the anticipated growth between 2017 and 2022?
- Is there any development with the products/segments offered today? What is the general purchasing criteria/ attributes that a customer considers while buying a diesel generator of his choice?
- Are the generator sets offered today meeting customers' needs, or is additional development needed? What is the customer interest in considering a diesel generator as the next purchase?
- How is the customer perception of diesel generators changing? What is the impact of the EPA emission regulations on such perception?
- How has the awareness level of Tier 4 regulations improved over the last few years? How has the switching behavior changed over a period of years?
- Are competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?
- Are the vendors in the space ready to go for it alone, or do they need partnerships to take their business to the next level?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Top Transformational Shifts Shaping the North American Diesel Generators Market
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
2. Market Overview
- Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Top Economic Trends
- Key Market Trends
- Industry Challenges
3. Drivers and Restraints - Diesel Generator Set Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Diesel Generator Set Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Life Cycle Analysis
- T4F Diesel Generators Top Level Fact Sheet
- Key End-user Segments
- SWOT Analysis
- Customers Perception Analysis
- 3 Key Dimensions of Change
5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Data Centers
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Oil and Gas Industry
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Holistic B2B Approach
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
6. Key Conclusions
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
7. Appendix
