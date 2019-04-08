North American E-cigarette and Legal Cannabis Markets, 2022 - The Role of Supply Chain Stakeholders, from Manufacturers to Researchers

DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American E-cigarette and Legal Cannabis Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the North American e-cigarette and legal cannabis market segments. The report discusses the role of supply chain stakeholders, from manufacturers to researchers. The report analyzes key companies operating in the North American e-cigarette and legal cannabis markets.



The North American e-cigarette market is mainly divided into five major segments: type, sales channel, flavor, delivery system and country. Whereas the North American legal cannabis market is mainly divided into three major segments: form, sales channel and country. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The Report Includes:

32 data tables and 50 additional tables

An overview of the North American market for E-cigarette and legal cannabis

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Market breakdown by type, component, channel and country.

Explanation of major drivers and the regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Description of various types, components and sales channels of E-cigarettes, and sources, forms and sales channels of cannabis

Detailed company profiles of the major vendors in the global market, including Altria Group Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, GW Pharmaceuticals, ITC, Japan Tobacco Inc., Medicine Man Technologies Inc., NJOY Inc. and Vapage Premium E-Cigarettes

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Research Methodology

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Market Evaluation and Forecasting Methodology

Intended Audience

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition and Scope

History of E-cigarettes

History of Cannabis

Description of E-cigarettes

Description of Legal Cannabis

Marijuana Strains

Forms

Administration

E-cigarette Market Trends

Cannabis Market Trends

Advantages and Disadvantages of E-cigarettes

Advantages

Disadvantages

Some of the Medical Benefits of Cannabis

Health Risks

Recent Developments in the E-cigarettes Industry in U.S.

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of E-cigarette

Rechargeable

Advantages

Disadvantages

Disposable

Advantages

Disadvantages

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by E-cigarette Delivery System

E-cigarettes

Vapes, Vape Tanks and Mods

Top Coil

Bottom Coil

Multiple Coils

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by E-cigarette Sales Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets

Online Channel

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by E-cigarette Flavor

Fruit

Tobacco

Bakery/Dessert

Menthol

Savory/Spice

Others

Chapter 8 E-cigarette Market Breakdown by Country

U.S.

Canada

Chapter 9 Cannabis Market Breakdown by Form

Extracts and Concentrates

Edibles

Topicals

Flowers

Others

Chapter 10 Cannabis Market Breakdown by Sales Channel

Dispensaries/Pharmacies

Government Retailers

Cannabis Producers

Online

Chapter 11 Cannabis Market Breakdown by Country

U.S.

U.S. Regulations

Canada

History

Proposed Legislation

Mexico

Chapter 12 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Structure of E-cigarettes

Regulatory Structure of E-cigarettes in the U.S.

Regulatory Structure of E-cigarettes in Canada

Regulatory Structure of Cannabis

Regulatory Structure of Cannabis in the U.S.

Regulatory Structure of Cannabis in Canada

Chapter 13 Market Opportunities

Key Suppliers and Manufacturers' Positioning and Strategy

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Altria Group Inc.

Altsmoke

Americann Inc.

Aphria Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Aurora Cannabis

Axim Biotechnologies Inc.

Black Note Inc.

Blue Cigs

British American Tobacco Plc

Canopy Growth

Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cigavette

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Envy Cig

Gamucci

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

Highbrow Vapor

Imperial Brands Plc

ITC

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Medicine Man Technologies Inc.

Nicocig (Vivid Vapours)

Njoy Inc.

Novus Acquisition & Development Corp.

Prosmoke

Roar Vapor Llc

Safe Cig

Tecc (Ukvb Group)

V2 Cigs

Vapage Premium E-Cigarettes

Vape Dudes

Vapor Alley

Vapesafe

Virgin Vapor

White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2f0pl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

