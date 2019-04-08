North American E-cigarette and Legal Cannabis Markets, 2022 - The Role of Supply Chain Stakeholders, from Manufacturers to Researchers
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the North American e-cigarette and legal cannabis market segments. The report discusses the role of supply chain stakeholders, from manufacturers to researchers. The report analyzes key companies operating in the North American e-cigarette and legal cannabis markets.
The North American e-cigarette market is mainly divided into five major segments: type, sales channel, flavor, delivery system and country. Whereas the North American legal cannabis market is mainly divided into three major segments: form, sales channel and country. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes:
- 32 data tables and 50 additional tables
- An overview of the North American market for E-cigarette and legal cannabis
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Market breakdown by type, component, channel and country.
- Explanation of major drivers and the regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
- Description of various types, components and sales channels of E-cigarettes, and sources, forms and sales channels of cannabis
- Detailed company profiles of the major vendors in the global market, including Altria Group Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, GW Pharmaceuticals, ITC, Japan Tobacco Inc., Medicine Man Technologies Inc., NJOY Inc. and Vapage Premium E-Cigarettes
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Research Methodology
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Market Evaluation and Forecasting Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition and Scope
- History of E-cigarettes
- History of Cannabis
- Description of E-cigarettes
- Description of Legal Cannabis
- Marijuana Strains
- Forms
- Administration
- E-cigarette Market Trends
- Cannabis Market Trends
- Advantages and Disadvantages of E-cigarettes
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Some of the Medical Benefits of Cannabis
- Health Risks
- Recent Developments in the E-cigarettes Industry in U.S.
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of E-cigarette
- Rechargeable
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Disposable
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Others
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by E-cigarette Delivery System
- E-cigarettes
- Vapes, Vape Tanks and Mods
- Top Coil
- Bottom Coil
- Multiple Coils
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by E-cigarette Sales Channel
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarkets
- Online Channel
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by E-cigarette Flavor
- Fruit
- Tobacco
- Bakery/Dessert
- Menthol
- Savory/Spice
- Others
Chapter 8 E-cigarette Market Breakdown by Country
- U.S.
- Canada
Chapter 9 Cannabis Market Breakdown by Form
- Extracts and Concentrates
- Edibles
- Topicals
- Flowers
- Others
Chapter 10 Cannabis Market Breakdown by Sales Channel
- Dispensaries/Pharmacies
- Government Retailers
- Cannabis Producers
- Online
Chapter 11 Cannabis Market Breakdown by Country
- U.S.
- U.S. Regulations
- Canada
- History
- Proposed Legislation
- Mexico
Chapter 12 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Structure of E-cigarettes
- Regulatory Structure of E-cigarettes in the U.S.
- Regulatory Structure of E-cigarettes in Canada
- Regulatory Structure of Cannabis
- Regulatory Structure of Cannabis in the U.S.
- Regulatory Structure of Cannabis in Canada
Chapter 13 Market Opportunities
- Key Suppliers and Manufacturers' Positioning and Strategy
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.
- Altria Group Inc.
- Altsmoke
- Americann Inc.
- Aphria Inc.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- Aurora Cannabis
- Axim Biotechnologies Inc.
- Black Note Inc.
- Blue Cigs
- British American Tobacco Plc
- Canopy Growth
- Cara Therapeutics Inc.
- Cigavette
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Envy Cig
- Gamucci
- GW Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Highbrow Vapor
- Imperial Brands Plc
- ITC
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- Medicine Man Technologies Inc.
- Nicocig (Vivid Vapours)
- Njoy Inc.
- Novus Acquisition & Development Corp.
- Prosmoke
- Roar Vapor Llc
- Safe Cig
- Tecc (Ukvb Group)
- V2 Cigs
- Vapage Premium E-Cigarettes
- Vape Dudes
- Vapor Alley
- Vapesafe
- Virgin Vapor
- White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes
