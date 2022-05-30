North American Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2022: Expanding Revenue Opportunities for Value Chain Participant Growth

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure - Revenue Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2030, more than half the trucks operating in North America are expected to be powered by an electric powertrain. Light-duty vehicles are forecasted to be the early adopters, with nearly 86% share of the EV truck market in 2030. Among several EV truck charging types, AC & DC charging are expected to be the most adopted in North America. Level 2 (20kW) to Level 5 chargers (350kW) will be the predominant charging solutions in this decade, with even higher charging power developed by the end of the decade.

The charging infrastructure value chain must be robust and efficient to meet this demand. It starts from energy generation, followed by storing and energy distribution through transmission & distributor operators to reach various hubs, after which charging stations are installed in private/public hubs to offer charging services to customers. Multiple participants are involved actively in different parts of the value chain to cater to the charging requirement of the increasing number of electric trucks in operation. These broadly can be classified as portfolio, asset-heavy charging infrastructure, asset-light, and participants who provide charging infrastructure as a service.

To ensure that the truck operation is not affected by charging infrastructure availability, destination, depot, and en route charging are available. The choice within this will depend on each truck's operation.

For a charging operator, setting up a charging station involves several costs, such as equipment, installation, rental, maintenance, and electricity. Depreciation, marketing, and taxes are additional costs that depend on the charging operator and installed location.

The 3 major revenue models for a charging operator are asset-heavy, asset-light, and a combination of the two. The choice between these models depends on the charging operator's investment potential and the competitive landscape of the location. EV trucks will consume 130TW of electricity by 2030; 440k to 540k chargers are required to cater to this. Charging operators have several revenue opportunities to capitalize on in this decade.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Electric Trucks in Operation, 2022, 2025, and 2030

Types of Charging Solutions

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Value Chain

Participants Involved in the Charging Infrastructure Value Chain

Types of Charging during Truck Operation

Charging Infrastructure - Costs Incurred in Installing a Charging Station

Charging Infrastructure - Revenue Models for Charging Operators

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Powertrain Technology Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Section 1 - Depth of Discharge, Charging Time, and Energy Consumption

LDT - Depth of Battery Discharge and Frequency of Charging

MDT - Depth of Battery Discharge and Frequency of Charging

HDT - Depth of Battery Discharge and Frequency of Charging

Charging Scenarios based on Truck Operation

LDT - Charging Time based on Different Levels of Chargers

MDT - Charging Time based on Different Levels of Chargers

HDT - Charging Time based on Different Levels of Chargers

LDT - Charger Level Preference Depending on Charging Time

MDT - Charger Level Preference Depending on Charging Time

HDT - Charger Level Preference Depending on Charging Time

LDT, Energy Consumption based on Level of Charger

MDT, Energy Consumption based on Level of Charger

HDT, Energy Consumption based on Level of Charger

Section 2 - Utilization Level & Number of Chargers Required

Utilization Levels - Low & High Utilization Scenarios

Total Chargers Required - Low Utilization & High Utilization Scenarios

Section 3 - Revenue Potential for Different Business Models

Revenue Models for a Charging Operator

Section 3.1 - Model 1, Cost & Revenue Potential

Level 2 Charger, Costing Model for 1 Charging Station

Level 3 Charger, Costing Model for 1 Charging Station

Level 4 Charger, Costing Model for 1 Charging Station

Level 5 Charger, Costing Model for 1 Charging Station

Level 2 Charger, Revenue Potential for 1 Charging Station

Level 3 Charger, Revenue Potential for 1 Charging Station

Level 4 Charger, Revenue Potential for 1 Charging Station

Level 5 Charger, Revenue Potential for 1 Charging Station

Section 3.2 - Model 2, Cost & Revenue Potential

Cost Model for a Charging Operator - Model 2 Operation

Revenue Potential for a Charging Operator - Model 2 Operation

Section 3.3 - Model 3, Cost & Revenue Potential

Cost Model for a Charging Operator - Model 3 Operation

Revenue Potential for a Charging Operator - Model 3 Operation

Conclusion

Summary - Energy Consumption & Number of Chargers Required

Summary - Revenue Model Comparison

Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Competence of Charging Technology Vital for Market Growth

Growth Opportunity 2 - Expanding Revenue Opportunities for Value Chain Participant Growth

Growth Opportunity 3 - Inbuilt Charging Solution in Fleet Yard for Better Fleet TCO

