North American Electrical Distribution Equipment Rental Markets, 2020-2027 - Major Players are Aggreko, Caterpillar, Cummins, Herc, Sunbelt Rentals, Sunbelt Transformer, Trinity Power, United Rentals

The North American Electrical Distribution Rental market research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end-user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2020-2027 for the United States and Canada.

The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by type of equipment (transformers, panelboards and switchboards, switchgears, other distribution equipment), voltage (low voltage, medium voltage, high voltage), end user group (oil & gas, construction, utility, commercial, industrial, entertainment, others) and market shares by revenue for rental providers. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included.

The North American electrical distribution equipment rental market is mature and competitive with the presence of local, regional, and national market participants. The market has experienced moderate to steady growth during the last few years and has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020. However, increasing urbanization and population growth, the recovery of industrial activity, and aging power infrastructure are projected to drive the demand for electrical distribution equipment rental during the next seven years.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American electrical distribution equipment rental market along with qualitative trending information for the year 2020.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the United States and Canadian electrical distribution equipment rental market. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.

Customer segments include:

Construction - Construction sites commonly use transformers that range from 2,500 kVA to 5,000 kVA. Distribution panels are also used to ensure the safe distribution of power. Other equipment used include fusible switches, cables, and circuit breakers.

Oil & Gas - The oil & gas industry uses electrical distribution equipment in upstream, midstream, and downstream applications. Dry-type transformers are more common in the oil & gas segment where the demands for safety and reliability are particularly stringent.

Utility -Utilities rent backup transformers in case of planned or unplanned maintenance. Liquid filled transformers are used in the utility segment due to the necessity of higher outputs. Typically, the ratings range from 115kVA up to 60 MVA. A switchgear is also use at solar plants to supplement for redundancy and change outs.

Commercial - Includes office buildings, restaurants, resorts, offices, shopping malls, schools, healthcare centers, enterprise, and data centers. Data centers are heavily dependent on temporary power. Electrical distribution equipment, such as transformers and power distribution panels, form an integral part of their operation.

Industrial - Industrial end users are comprised of factories and manufacturing units such as semiconductors, pulp and paper, food processing units, marine, chemicals, petrochemicals, rubber, metals, and mining. Both dry-type and liquid filled transformers are typically used in manufacturing applications. Larger manufacturing plants use liquid filled transformers from 111kVA to 10MVA, while medium and smaller manufacturers use dry type transformers ranging between 16kVA - 4MVA.

Entertainment - Includes television broadcasts, movie productions, sporting events, concert touring, and major corporate events that often rely on temporary power distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope, Methodology, Market Segmentation, End User Definition

II. Executive Summary

a. North American Electrical Distribution Equipment Rental Market Size in 2020 and 2027

b. Market Overview, COVID-19 Impact, Market Revenues by Country (U.S. vs. Canada)

c. Major Trends

d. Key Market Data Points

e. Market Drivers and Restraints

f. Main Market Participants, Commentary, and Market Share by Company (2020)

g. Market Share by Revenue, by End User, 2020 and 2027 (Oil & Gas, Construction, Utility, Commercial, Industrial, Entertainment, Others)

h. Biden Presidency

III. Market Drivers

IV. Market Restraints

V. Market Trends

a. Safety

b. Equipment Customization

c. Off-grid vs. On-grid

d. Re-Rental Market

VI. Market Data

a. Market Overview, COVID-19 Impact, Market Revenues by Country (U.S. vs. Canada, 2020)

b. Electrical Distribution Equipment Rental Market Revenue Forecast (North America, 2020-2027)

c. Electrical Distribution Equipment Rental Market Revenue Forecast (United States, 2020-2027)

d. Electrical Distribution Equipment Rental Market Revenue Forecast (Canada, 2020-2027)

e. Electrical Distribution Equipment Rental Market Share by Revenue, by End User, 2020 and 2027 (Oil & Gas, Construction, Utility, Commercial, Industrial, Entertainment, Others) (North America, 2020 and 2027)

f. Electrical Distribution Equipment Rental Market Share by Revenue, by Voltage, 2020 and 2027 (Low, Medium, High) (North America, 20202)

g. Electrical Distribution Equipment Rental Market Revenue, by Type of Equipment (Transformers, Panelboards and Switchboards, Switchgear, Other Distribution Equipment) (North America, 2020)

h. Quotes on the Industry

VII. Competitive Landscape

a. Market Participants

b. Electrical Distribution Equipment Rental Market Share by Company (North America, 2020-2027)

c. Competitive Factors

VIII. Company Profiles

Aggreko plc

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Herc Rentals Inc.

Sunbelt Rentals Inc.

Sunbelt Transformer Ltd.

Trinity Power Corporation

United Rentals Inc.

