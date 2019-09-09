North American Enterprise BYOD Solutions Market Report 2019
This study examines the North American Enterprise BYOD solutions market. Key wireless carrier providers are profiled. Trends and issues, drivers and challenges, the competitive landscape, and potential growth opportunities are defined and discussed.
The bring-your-own-device phenomenon is strong in North America, with a majority of companies currently supporting an environment in which employees use their personally-owned mobile devices for work communications. Two major drivers behind instituting BYOD are worker convenience and company cost savings.
While these drivers are compelling, there are challenges inherent to dual-use situations that must be addressed and neutralized by the companies and their BYOD solution providers. Too often, companies allow BYOD but do not offer a clear arrangement for how to govern work versus personal usage.
The lack of wireless communications policy and the absence of an enterprise-grade solution that addresses evolving security, operational and legal risks can present a number of business challenges, including:
- Ensuring communications privacy and security
- Creating a clear process for reimbursement accounting
- Providing solution affordability
- Prioritizing ease of use
- Maintaining company control of the customer interface and relationship
Key Issues Addressed
- Which wireless carriers are proactively participating in this market and providing enterprise-grade solutions to directly address these risks?
- How are market participants innovating and differentiating?
- What are the major trends that have emerged around Enterprise BYOD communications and management solutions?
- Are vertical-specific offerings available?
- What are the near-term growth opportunities in the Enterprise BYOD Solutions market for today's providers?
- Which criteria should be used by companies to evaluate potential solutions?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Overview - Enterprise BYOD Solutions
- Enterprise BYOD Solutions - Key Issues and Trends
2. Demand Analysis - Enterprise BYOD Solutions
- 2018 Mobile Business Solutions Survey
- Enterprise BYOD Solutions Market - Current Support of BYOD
- Enterprise BYOD Solutions Market - Current Support of BYOD by Company Size
- Enterprise BYOD Solutions Market - Current Support of BYOD by Country
- Enterprise BYOD Solutions Market - Level of BYOD Support, 2015-2018
- Enterprise BYOD Solutions Market - Types of Mobile Devices Supported
- Enterprise BYOD Solutions Market - Types of Mobile Operating Systems (OS) Supported
- Demand Analysis Discussion
3. Competitive Environment - Enterprise BYOD Solutions
- Transformation in the Enterprise BYOD Solutions Industry
- Current Competitor Landscape - AT&T
- Current Competitor Landscape - Sprint
- Current Competitor Landscape - Verizon
- Competitive Assessment
4. Growth Opportunities - Enterprise BYOD Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Integration Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Increased Verticalization
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Expanding Down-Market
- Growth Opportunity 4 - High-Touch Post-Sale Support
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Support for Multiple Form Factors
- Strategic Imperatives for Enterprise BYOD Solution Providers
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Sprint
- Verizon
