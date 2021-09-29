North American Generator Set Market Report 2021

Sep 29, 2021, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 North American Generator Set Market with COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American Generator Set Market research report includes market size, growth rates, end user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2020-2027 for the United States and Canada.
Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included.
This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Generator Set Equipment Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2020.
The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the generator set market in the United States and Canada. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.
This study captures the following information on the North American Generator Set Equipment Market:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2020-2027)
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Data
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Trends
Key Topics Covered:
I. Research Scope, Methodology
II. Segmentation by Equipment Output Range, End User and Application
III. Executive Summary
a. Revenues by end user
b. Major Data Points
c. Revenue
d. Major trends
e. Market drivers
f. Market restraints
g. Main market participants
IV. Market Drivers
V. Market Restraints
VI. Market Trends
b. Distributed generation
c. Paralleling
d. Natural gas generators
e. Increasing competition from alternative technologies
f. Rental market
g. Telematics
h. Pricing trends
VII. Market Data
a. North American market revenues
b. United States revenue forecast
c. Canada revenue forecast
d. Market share by end user
e. Market share by fuel
f. Market share by output
g. Market share by application
VIII. Diesel Generator Set Market
a. Diesel market revenues
b. Diesel market revenues by output
IX. Natural Gas Generator Set Market
a. Natural gas market revenues
b. Natural Gas revenues by output
X. Competitive Landscape
a. Market share by company
b. Major acquisitions
c. Competitive factors
d. Quotes from the industry
XI. Companies Profiles
a. Caterpillar Inc
b. Cummins Inc
c. Generac Holdings Inc
d. Kohler Co
