North American International Auto Show Announces Launch Of 2019 Michigan High School Poster Contest

"As Chairman, it is very rewarding to me to see firsthand the creative young minds we have in our great state and be able to award them for their imaginative interpretations of our show," said Bill Golling, 2019 NAIAS Chairman.

The judges will choose winners in the following 16 categories:

Chairmen's Award – $1,000 State Farm Award – $1,000 Designer's Best of Show: Digital – $500 Designer's Best of Show: Traditional – $500 Best Theme – $250 Best Use of Color – $250 Most Creative – $250 1st Place: 10th Grade – $500 1st Place: 11th Grade – $500 1st Place: 12th Grade – $500 2nd Place: 10th Grade – $250 2nd Place: 11th Grade – $250 2nd Place: 12th Grade – $250 3rd Place: 10th Grade – $100 3rd Place: 11th Grade – $100 3rd Place: 12th Grade – $100

The NAIAS poster contest is open to all Michigan students enrolled in grades 10 through 12. An independent panel of judges, including College for Creative Studies instructors, automaker designers and State Farm representatives, will review the submissions and select the winning posters.

Winning posters will be displayed at NAIAS 2019 and reproduced in the official NAIAS program, which is available to all auto show attendees. Winning posters will also be displayed on the official NAIAS website.

Posters must be original artwork, 18″x24″ in size, two-dimensional and camera ready. The poster theme must be automotive related, and any mixed media suitable for reproduction as a poster is allowed, including computer-generated graphics. Posters must contain all of the following copy: "2019 NAIAS or 2019 North American International Auto Show," "Detroit" and "Cobo Center."

To view official rules and to view the 2018 poster contest winners, please visit the Poster Contest page on the NAIAS website. Additional questions may be directed to Sandy Herp at 248.283.5138 or sherp@dada.org.

The entry deadline is November 20, 2018.

About the North American International Auto Show

In its 31th year as an international event, the NAIAS is the most influential annual automotive event in the world. NAAIS is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world's top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, NAIAS serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand-defining vehicles and industry-shaping announcements. NAIAS is unmatched in the industry in presenting six unique shows in one, including: The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event, AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms, Press Preview, Industry Preview, Charity Preview and then concluding with a nine-day Public Show.

For more information, visit naias.com.

2019 NAIAS Dates:

The Gallery – Saturday, January 12

Press Preview – Monday-Tuesday, January 14-15

Industry Preview – Wednesday-Thursday, January 16-17

Charity Preview – Friday, January 18

Public Show – Saturday-Sunday, January 19-27

