North American International Auto Show Launches Annual Poster Contest

DETROIT, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced today that it is launching a 2020 high school poster contest designed to engage the creative minds of Michigan's high school students and encourage careers in automotive design. Last year, 58 Michigan high schools submitted more than 750 stunning and creative entries that showcased the talents of the state's students.

New this year, the show has introduced its first-ever Public Vote Award for the top 30 finalists. Through digital media, finalists will have the chance to engage their networks to rally support and votes for a chance to win a $1,000 award.

An independent panel of judges — made up of the 2020 NAIAS Chairman, Doug North, a General Motors automotive designer, a College for Creative Studies instructor and State Farm representatives — will choose the winners for the following categories:

Chairman's Award – $1,000 State Farm Award – $1,000 Designer's Best of Show Award – $500 Best Theme – $250 Best Use of Color Award – $250 Best Traditional Award – $250 1st Place: 9th/10th Grade – $500 1st Place: 11th Grade – $500 1st Place: 12th Grade – $500 2nd Place: 9th/10th Grade – $250 2nd Place: 11th Grade – $250 2nd Place: 12th Grade – $250 3rd Place: 9th/10th Grade – $100 3rd Place: 11th Grade – $100 3rd Place: 12th Grade – $100

"Design is the core of the automotive industry," North said. "NAIAS is committed to building the future of our industry through all STEAM-related programs. We want to do what we can to encourage the bright minds of today to get involved in all aspects of the automotive industry."

The NAIAS poster contest is open to all Michigan students enrolled in grades 9 through 12.

Posters must be original artwork, 18″x24″ in size, two-dimensional and camera ready. The poster theme must be automotive related, and any mixed media suitable for reproduction as a poster is allowed, including computer-generated graphics. The top 30 finalists will be notified by email and required to submit a layered file with fonts. Any digital posters submitted cannot use artwork from the internet; all artwork must be original and created by the student. Failure to do so will result in disqualification.

To view official rules and to view the 2019 poster contest winners, please visit the Poster Contest page on the NAIAS website. Additional questions may be directed to Sandy Herp at 248.283.5138 or sherp@dada.org.

The entry deadline is Dec. 19, 2019. Public Vote judging will begin in March 2020.

About the North American International Auto Show

Now in its 32nd year as an international event, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is the most influential annual automotive event in the world. NAIAS is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world's top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, NAIAS serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand-defining vehicles, offer product ride-and-drives, and announce industry-shaping plans. Starting in 2020, the reimagined show will be held in June, allowing exhibitors to take advantage of indoor and outdoor venues. NAIAS is the only event of its kind to present six unique shows in one, including: The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event; AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms; Press Preview, an opportunity for automakers to debut new products and technology; Industry Preview, a one-of-a-kind networking opportunity on the show floor; Charity Preview, the largest single-night fundraiser across the globe; and then concluding with an eight-day Public Show. For more information, visit naias.com.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for show highlights. Sign up for our NewsFlash to be among the first for show updates.

2020 NAIAS Dates:

The Gallery: Saturday, June 6

Press Preview: Tuesday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 10

AutoMobili-D: Tuesday, June 9 – Thursday, June 11

Industry Preview: Wednesday, June 10 – Thursday, June 11

Charity Preview: Friday, June 12

Public Show: Saturday, June 13 – Saturday, June 20

SOURCE North American International Auto Show

Related Links

http://www.naias.com

