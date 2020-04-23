North American IoT Market Insights by Infrastructure, Vertical, Application, Region and Company - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American IoT Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American IoT Market is expected to witness a significant growth with the CAGR of approximately 21.4% during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to be the dominating region in the IoT market owing to its well-developed information communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and the larger number of connected devices adoptions. The economic strength and well-established technology infrastructure of the North America provides a solid platform for the growth of the IoT market. Increasing number of connected devices along with increasing internet penetration rate in the region is estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the IoT market.



Some of the major players operating in the North American IoT market include Apple, AT&T, BlackBerry, Dell, and others. These players adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition and product launch to strengthen their presence in North American market.



The report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of North American IoT market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting North American IoT market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating North American IoT market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. North American IoT Market by Infrastructure

5.1.1. Platform

5.1.2. Mobile Networks and Access Technologies

5.1.3. Cloud Solutions/Storage and Processing

5.1.4. Analytics

5.1.5. Security

5.2. North American IoT Market by Vertical

5.2.1. Healthcare

5.2.1.1. Health

5.2.1.2. Pharmaceuticals Segment

5.2.1.3. Biotechnology

5.2.2. Energy

5.2.3. Public & Services

5.2.3.1. Government

5.2.3.2. BFSI

5.2.3.3. Others (Hospitality and Entertainment)

5.2.4. Transportation

5.2.4.1. Aerospace

5.2.4.2. Automotive

5.2.4.3. Rails and Systems

5.2.4.4. Marine

5.2.5. Retail

5.2.6. Individuals

5.2.7. Others (Manufacturing)

5.3. North American IoT Market by Application

5.3.1. Smart Home

5.3.2. Smart Wearable

5.3.3. Smart Cities

5.3.4. Smart Grid

5.3.5. IoT Industrial Internet

5.3.6. IoT Connected Cars

5.3.7. IoT Connected Healthcare

5.3.8. Others (Toys and Drones)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AdhereTech

7.2. B+B Smartworx Inc.

7.3. Aeris

7.4. Amazon Web Services

7.5. Ansys

7.6. Apple Inc.

7.7. Aria Systems Inc.

7.8. Armis, Inc.

7.9. Arrayent, Inc.

7.10. AT&T Inc.

7.11. B&R Industrial Automation Corp.

7.12. BlackBerry

7.13. Cisco Systems Inc.

7.14. Dell Inc.



