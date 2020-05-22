North American Market for Baby & Adult Diapers Worth $15 Billion by 2025 - Key Players are Kimberly Clark, Procter & Gamble, SCA Hygiene and Johnson & Johnson

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Baby & Adult Diaper Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American diaper market is estimated to reach US$14.99 billion in the year 2025 with a growth of more than 2% (CAGR). This report gives a comprehensive and regional analysis of the diaper market of North America.



Globally, the markets are experiencing the growth in the diaper industry due to increased fertility and birth rates or due to the aging population with higher life expectancy. Diapers have evolved with time and are continually improving in order to meet the consumer's satisfaction levels. Moreover, market trends are forcing the brands to develop new products that can compete in the international competition.



With the emerging diseases in the world, the adult diapers were developed which can serve the adult incontinence. Incontinence can occur due to several diseases such as UT infections, prostate infections and also, aging is also one of the reasons. Hence, this emphasized the diaper industry to develop adult diapers for needy ones. adult diapers are available in several sizes and fit such as briefs, adhesive tape, pull up, pants, etc. These diapers were also developed ultra soft so that they can provide the utmost comfort and safety.



Due to the development of diapers with the emergence of new trends, the global diaper market is continually growing. It is growing with a CAGR of more than 6% during the review period of 2014-2019 and is expected to grow to $98.82 billion by the end of 2025.



Of the total global diaper market, North America contributes a share of 18.65%. North America has the Unites States of America and Canada, which are two major economies. Hence, the market of these economies can affect any market globally. Besides this, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Bahamas, Panama, Costa Rica are also developing economies that contribute to the market share of the North American continent.



The key players of the North American Diaper Market are Kimberly Clark, Procter & Gamble, SCA Hygiene, Johnson & Johnson, and several other domestic ones.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology



3. Regional Breakup



4. Global Diaper Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size (Baby & Adult)

4.1.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.2. North America Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.3. South America Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.4. Europe Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.5. APAC Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.6. Africa & Middle East Diaper Market Outlook

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Type

4.2.3. By Region

4.2.4. By Country



5. Global Baby Diaper Market Outlook

5.1. Global Birth Rate and Fertility Rate

5.2. Market Size

5.2.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.2. North America Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.3. South America Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.4. Europe Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.5. APAC Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.6. Africa & Middle East Diaper Market Outlook

5.3. Market Share

5.3.1. By Company

5.3.2. By Type

5.3.3. By Region

5.3.4. By Country



6. North America Baby Diaper Market Outlook

6.1. Birth Rate & Fertility Rate

6.2. Market Size

6.2.1. Overall Baby Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

6.2.2. North America Disposable Baby Diaper Market Size (By Country)

6.2.3. North America Cloth Baby Diaper Market Size(By Country)

6.2.4. North America Swim Pants Baby Diaper Market Size (By Country)

6.2.5. North America Training Baby Diaper Market Size (By Country)

6.2.6. North America Biodegradable/Others Diaper Market Size (By Country)

6.3. Market Share

6.3.1. By Country

6.3.2. By Type

6.4. USA Baby Diaper Market

6.4.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market

6.4.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

6.4.3. Canada Baby Diaper Market

6.4.4. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Size

6.4.5. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

6.5. Mexico Baby Diaper Market

6.5.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market

6.5.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

6.6. Rest of the North America Baby Diaper Market Size

6.6.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market

6.6.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook



7. Global Adult Diaper Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size

7.1.1. Overall Adult Diaper Market Outlook

7.1.2. North America Diaper Market Outlook

7.1.3. South America Diaper Market Outlook

7.1.4. Europe Diaper Market Outlook

7.1.5. APAC Diaper Market Outlook

7.1.6. Africa & Middle East Diaper Market Outlook

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Company

7.2.2. By Region

7.2.3. By Country



8. Global Diaper Market Dynamics

8.1. Key Drivers

8.2. Key Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments

9.1. Innovations have been done with the passage of time

9.2. Delayed Toilet Training of Children in Developed Countries Leads to Bigger Diaper

9.3. Global Growth In E-Commerce Sales

9.4. Impact of digital marketing & building emotional connections with the consumers

9.5. Increased health problems in older people push the Incontinence products high



10. Company Profiles

10.1.1. Procter & Gamble

10.1.2. Kimberly & Clark Corporation

10.1.3. Unicharm Corporation

10.1.4. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Hygiene

10.1.5. Domtar Corporation

10.1.6. The Daio Paper Corporation

10.1.7. Hengan International Group Company Limited

10.1.8. Kao Corporation

10.1.9. Ontex Group

10.1.10. Johnson & Johnson



