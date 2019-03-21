NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North American medical radiation protection aprons market to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2024



The North American medical radiation protection aprons market is projected to reach USD 49 million by 2024 from USD 36 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market is primarily driven by the increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, growth in the number of trained radiologic technologists, growing number of orthopedic and spine surgeries, and the increasing prevalence of cancer.



Front protection aprons accounted for the largest share of the North American Medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018

Based on type, the medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into front protection aprons, vest and skirt aprons, and other aprons.In 2018, the front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the wide availability and high usage of these aprons in end-user facilities such as dental clinics and hospital settings.



Lead aprons accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018

On the basis of material, the North American medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into lead aprons, light lead composite aprons, and lead-free aprons.The lead aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medial radiation protection aprons market in 2018.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the durability of these aprons and their efficiency in blocking radiation and protecting the body.



US dominates the North American medical radiation protection aprons market

The US accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of the US can be attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing prevalence of spine and orthopedic diseases, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of key players in the country.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by designation and country:

• By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director-level: 20%, and Others: 50%

• By Country: US: 80% and Canada: 20%



The major players operating in this market are Infab Corporation (US), Bar-Ray Products (US), Burlington Medical LLC (US), Shielding International, Inc. (US), and AliMed, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage

This report studies the North American medical radiation protection aprons market based on type, material, and country.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total North American medical radiation protection aprons market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05758946/?utm_source=PRN



