North American Mobile Field Service Management Market to 2022: Market Dynamics, Competitive Analysis & Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
The "North American Mobile Field Service Management Market, Forecast to 2022" report
This study examines the evolving mobile field service management (FSM) market in North America. Mobile field service management applications are software solutions that use wireless, location, and other technologies to locate, manage, automate, and optimize remote field service workers and their work processes. These solutions are accessed in real time via a field worker's smartphone, tablet, ruggedized mobile device, and/or wearable.
Capabilities can range from simple worker location tracking to more complex assistance such as data capture, work order management, dispatching, mobile payments, reporting and analyics, etc. Key trends, adoption dynamics, the competitive landscape, potential growth opportunities, and revenue and user forecasts are defined and discussed.
The North American Mobile Field Service Management market remains dynamic and growing. Mobilization brings the benefits of real-time information and guidance to field service technicians and their management teams. This sector is leveraging new technologies to respond to heightened customer and employee expectations around service, enhance the quality of their mobile apps, and increase revenues and profits.
At the same time, adoption barriers are becoming significantly more muted. Field organizations and vendors of field service management solutions that are lagging on mobilization run the risk of being at a competitive disadvantage in today's high-pressure marketplace. Stakeholders that want to thrive in this market need to invest in the right tech trends, forge the right strategic partnerships, and design solutions that are easy to use and administer.
Key Issues Addressed
- What developments are disrupting the mobile field service management industry and what growth opportunities will they spark as a result?
- What are the major types of companies participating in this market? What key trends are driving this market? What challenges are FSM vendors facing when promoting mobile access to today's field service organizations?
- How is the mobile field service management solution category evolving? Are today's offerings meeting customer needs? How can providers establish a competitive advantage?
- Are participant roles - vendor, channel, technology partner - changing? How?
- What are the most effective distribution methods in this market, and are they expected to continue to dominate? Are vendors in this space able to go it alone or do they need partnerships to succeed?
- What is the forecasted level of expansion, if any, during the next four to five years?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
Market Definitions
Key Questions this Study will Answer
Original Solution Developers
Market Distribution Channels
Market Distribution Channels Discussion
Key Trends
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Mobile Field Service Management Market
Market Drivers
Market Drivers Summary
Market Restraints
Market Restraints Summary
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Mobile Field Service Management Market
Forecast Assumptions
User and Revenue Forecast
User and Revenue Forecast Discussion
Pricing Trends and Forecast
Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
5. Competitive Analysis - Total Mobile Field Service Management Market
Transformation in the Mobile Field Service Management Industry
Competitive Environment
Competitive Factors and Assessment
Actsoft Profile
Astea International Profile
AT&T Profile
ClickSoftware Profile
Comtech Profile
FieldAware Profile
Fleet Complete Profile
Mobile Reach Profile
Oracle Profile
Salesforce Profile
SAP Profile
ServiceMax (GE Digital) Profile
ServicePower Technologies Profile
Sprint Profile
TELUS Profile
Trimble Profile
Verizon Profile
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action - Mobile Field Service Management Providers
Growth Opportunity 1 - Augmented Reality
Growth Opportunity 2 - Predictive Field Service
Growth Opportunity 3 - Contractor Management
Growth Opportunity 4 - Vertical-Specific Offerings
Growth Opportunity 5 - End-Customer Portals
Strategic Imperatives for Mobile FSM Providers
7. The Last Word
8. Appendix
