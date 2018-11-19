North American Mobile Field Service Management Market to 2022: Market Dynamics, Competitive Analysis & Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North American Mobile Field Service Management Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the evolving mobile field service management (FSM) market in North America. Mobile field service management applications are software solutions that use wireless, location, and other technologies to locate, manage, automate, and optimize remote field service workers and their work processes. These solutions are accessed in real time via a field worker's smartphone, tablet, ruggedized mobile device, and/or wearable.



Capabilities can range from simple worker location tracking to more complex assistance such as data capture, work order management, dispatching, mobile payments, reporting and analyics, etc. Key trends, adoption dynamics, the competitive landscape, potential growth opportunities, and revenue and user forecasts are defined and discussed.



The North American Mobile Field Service Management market remains dynamic and growing. Mobilization brings the benefits of real-time information and guidance to field service technicians and their management teams. This sector is leveraging new technologies to respond to heightened customer and employee expectations around service, enhance the quality of their mobile apps, and increase revenues and profits.



At the same time, adoption barriers are becoming significantly more muted. Field organizations and vendors of field service management solutions that are lagging on mobilization run the risk of being at a competitive disadvantage in today's high-pressure marketplace. Stakeholders that want to thrive in this market need to invest in the right tech trends, forge the right strategic partnerships, and design solutions that are easy to use and administer.



Key Issues Addressed

What developments are disrupting the mobile field service management industry and what growth opportunities will they spark as a result?

What are the major types of companies participating in this market? What key trends are driving this market? What challenges are FSM vendors facing when promoting mobile access to today's field service organizations?

How is the mobile field service management solution category evolving? Are today's offerings meeting customer needs? How can providers establish a competitive advantage?

Are participant roles - vendor, channel, technology partner - changing? How?

What are the most effective distribution methods in this market, and are they expected to continue to dominate? Are vendors in this space able to go it alone or do they need partnerships to succeed?

What is the forecasted level of expansion, if any, during the next four to five years?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective



2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Original Solution Developers

Market Distribution Channels

Market Distribution Channels Discussion

Key Trends



3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Mobile Field Service Management Market

Market Drivers

Market Drivers Summary

Market Restraints

Market Restraints Summary



4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Mobile Field Service Management Market

Forecast Assumptions

User and Revenue Forecast

User and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel



5. Competitive Analysis - Total Mobile Field Service Management Market

Transformation in the Mobile Field Service Management Industry

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Actsoft Profile

Astea International Profile

AT&T Profile

ClickSoftware Profile

Comtech Profile

FieldAware Profile

Fleet Complete Profile

Mobile Reach Profile

Oracle Profile

Salesforce Profile

SAP Profile

ServiceMax (GE Digital) Profile

ServicePower Technologies Profile

Sprint Profile

TELUS Profile

Trimble Profile

Verizon Profile



6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action - Mobile Field Service Management Providers

Growth Opportunity 1 - Augmented Reality

Growth Opportunity 2 - Predictive Field Service

Growth Opportunity 3 - Contractor Management

Growth Opportunity 4 - Vertical-Specific Offerings

Growth Opportunity 5 - End-Customer Portals

Strategic Imperatives for Mobile FSM Providers



7. The Last Word



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qxggnw/north_american?w=5





