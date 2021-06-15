North American Mobile Sales Force Automation (SFA) Market Report 2021-2026 - Targeting the Current SFA Embedded Base to Create Incremental Sales Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Learning and Seamless Integrations Drive the North American Mobile Sales Force Automation (SFA) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% over the study's 2020-2026

For the purposes of this study, mobile sales force automation applications are software solutions that extend SFA capabilities to a sales professional's mobile device (smartphone or tablet).

These capabilities can range from basic account, opportunity and contact management to also include more sophisticated assistance and guidance, such as predictive lead scoring, forecasting, more complex analytics, personal assistants, etc. A range of reporting, dashboard and analysis options are also typically available.

Adoption dynamics, strategic imperatives, and potential growth opportunities are examined. Revenue forecasts are provided for three product categories: 1) Very Small Business solutions for firms with fewer than 25 employees, 2) Small and Mid-sized Business solutions for companies with 25-499 employees, and 3) Enterprise solutions for businesses with 500+ total employees.

Revenue growth will be generated by both new and embedded customers, as the research reveals that a high percentage of current mobile SFA users plan to significantly expand their deployments over the coming months. As a result, both current and prospective SFA solution users will want to continuously monitor products and vendors. All stakeholders will want to track trends, partnership opportunities, and evolving customer needs.

Challenges to growth in today's mobile sales force automation market include:

Prospective customer concerns regarding solution security, scalability, and integration capabilities

Price points that can be viewed as unaffordable

Delays in incorporating AI-based guidance and analytics

A limited number of vertical-specific SFA offerings

Difficulty building the necessary systems integrator channel and technology partnerships.

Key Issues Addressed

Who are the current key vendors in this industry?

What is the current distribution channel mix?

What is the revenue forecast for the mobile sales force automation market as a whole and for each of the three product segments investigated?

What are the three top strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile sales force automation industry?

What are the top ten individual SFA capabilities according to current SFA users?

Who are key competitors in each of the three major product segments?

What are three major growth opportunities in this industry?

What are the major growth drivers and growth restraints in today's mobile sales force automation industry?

Companies interviewed for this study include Pipedrive, Salesforce, SugarCRM, and Zendesk.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Sales Force Automation (SFA) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Sales Force Automation Market

Mobile Sales Force Automation Market Scope of Analysis

Mobile Sales Force Automation Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for Mobile Sales Force Automation Market

Key Growth Metrics for Mobile Sales Force Automation Market

Distribution Channels for Mobile Sales Force Automation Market

Growth Drivers for Mobile Sales Force Automation Market

Growth Restraints for Mobile Sales Force Automation Market

Forecast Assumptions - Mobile Sales Force Automation Market

Revenue Forecast - Mobile Sales Force Automation Market

Revenue Forecast by Segment - Mobile Sales Force Automation Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Mobile Sales Force Automation Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Mobile Sales Force Automation Market

Competitive Environment - Mobile Sales Force Automation Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Very Small Business Solutions

Key Growth Metrics for Very Small Business Solutions

Revenue Forecast - Very Small Business Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Very Small Business Solutions

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Small and Mid-size Business Solutions

Key Growth Metrics for Small and Mid-size Business Solutions

Revenue Forecast - Small and Mid-size Business Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Small and Mid-size Business Solutions

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Enterprise Solutions

Key Growth Metrics for Enterprise Solutions

Revenue Forecast - Enterprise Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Enterprise Solutions

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Mobile Sales Force Automation Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Adding Industry-Specific Offerings to Generate New Revenue Opportunities for SFA Providers, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging AI and Machine Learning to Further Optimize the Sales Experience and Enhance Profitability, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Targeting the Current SFA Embedded Base to Create Incremental Sales Opportunities, 2021

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlr7nv

