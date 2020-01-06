North American Mobile Situational Awareness Solutions Market Analysis, 2019 - Featuring CommandWear Systems and Intrepid Networks Company Profilings; Product Portfolios, Strategies

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Mobile Situational Awareness Solutions Market, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the North American mobile situational awareness solutions market. Profiles of two leading providers are presented, including an examination of their product portfolios and strategies. Market trends, adoption drivers and barriers, competitive innovations, and potential growth opportunities are also defined and discussed.



The mobile situational awareness solutions market is in its early stages, with a limited number of small companies competing for awareness and share. Their solutions were developed to address the challenges, risks, and shortcomings of communicating exclusively by using traditional land mobile radios (LMRs).



The mobile situational awareness software product puts near real-time information about critical field situations at the disposal of emergency first response teams via their mobile devices. This information typically includes mapping of the emergency area and its surroundings, location and status of personnel and other markers, alerts, relevant photos and video, and up-to-the-minute guidance from central command.

The typical mobile form factor for situational awareness software is the smartphone. Smart watch capabilities can also be provided and are already being used as a competitive differentiator.



The major drivers propelling this mobile situational awareness market include the presence of multiple high-potential target markets, the legitimizing influence of key industry certifications, a growing set of strategic partnerships (channel and technology), and clear and positive benefits to the customer (faster dispatch, faster situation resolution, safer first-responders, reduced costs).



This solution category has piqued the interest of certain major wireless carriers. These carriers recognize synergies with their IoT and Smart City initiatives and are acting as both resellers and technology partners with select mobile situational awareness vendors. Given the wireless carrier's position as a trusted mobility partner, their participation in this market has the potential to calm the more risk-averse government agencies targeted for these offerings.



Purchase barriers also exist and are typical for an early stage product offering. In addition to having to neutralize the concerns of technology laggards, vendors must also address the target customers' high level of cost sensitivity, a lack of brand awareness, and concerns regarding communications reliability, security and privacy.



Customer targets include both public safety agencies (police, firefighters, paramedics, etc.) and the civilian sector, including securing major events and venues.



Leaders in this still-evolving market will work on increasing market exposure, stay at the cutting edge technology-wise, prioritize affordability and ease of use, and continue to explore multiple use cases.



Key Issues Addressed

What best practices are early leaders in this market displaying?

What are the major trends that are emerging around mobile situational awareness solutions?

How are providers innovating and differentiating?

What key partnerships are being forged?

Are vertical-specific offerings and capabilities available?

What growth opportunities exist for today's partners?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market Overview - Mobile Situational Awareness Solutions Market

Defining Mobile Situational Awareness Solutions

Mobile Situational Awareness Solutions - Key Trends

3. Drivers and Restraints - Mobile Situational Awareness Solutions Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

4. Competitive Environment - Mobile Situational Awareness Solutions Market

Competitive Assessment

Transformation in the Mobile Situational Awareness Industry

CommandWear Systems Profile

Intrepid Networks Profile

5. Growth Opportunities for Providers in the Mobile Situational Awareness Solutions Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - The Civilian Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - White Labeling

Growth Opportunity 3 - High-Touch Post-Sale Relationship

Growth Opportunity 4 - Smart Watch Applications

Growth Opportunity 5 - Smart City Integrations

Strategic Imperatives for Mobile Situational Awareness Solution Providers

6. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vg8o43

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

