North American Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market, Forecast to 2023

This study examines the mobilized sales force automation (SFA) market in North America. Mobile sales force automation applications are software solutions that extend SFA capabilities to a sales employee's mobile device (smartphone, tablet, wearable, etc.). Capabilities can range from basic account, opportunity and contact management to also encompass more complex assistance and guidance such as forecasting, quote management, sales enablement, sophisticated analytics, sales coaching, probability scoring, etc. A variety of reporting, dashboard, and analysis options are usually also available. Detailed profiles of eleven major SFA providers are also included, examining their current portfolios, pricing strategies, channel partners, investors, target markets, strengths, opportunities, and accomplishments in the areas of growth and innovation. The North American mobilized SFA market continues in growth mode, with over one million sales personnel accessing the solutions' sales-focused communications, guidance and analytics via mobile devices during 2018. A high proportion of current users also plan to expand their deployments during the near term. Driving these expansion plans are high levels of customer satisfaction and positive hard-dollar business impacts, including enhanced customer relations, a decrease in paperwork, and a faster sales process. While current users tout these benefits, prospective users continue to worry about total cost of ownership and their own lack of expertise regarding potential vendors and solutions; however, these concerns seem to be diminishing in strength. Vendors range from small mobile-first, SFA-focused companies to large providers of full suites of business software solutions. Specific growth opportunities for providers are identified, addressing voids in product portfolios, possible incremental services, sales expansion possibilities, cutting-edge technologies, and potential channel partners.

