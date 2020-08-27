North American Motor Car Shifts into High Gear with Groundbreaking on New Facilities

"We carefully chose 32 Miry Brook Road, in the 'automotive alley,' for its perfect location that maximizes convenience for customers and business partners, as well as out of town clients to come and see us by flying to the nearby airport," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Bishop.

The groundbreaking will be attended by Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, representatives from North American Motor Car and Claris Construction, as well as other state and local officials.

One of the new services on offer will be monthly or year-round exotic and classic car storage. The fully insured facility will have a capacity of around 260 vehicles in a clean, climate-controlled space, staffed by automotive experts.

At its new leading edge maintenance facility, North American Motor Car will continue to offer concierge services including custom restoration, maintenance, upholstery repair, professional detailing, aftermarket accessory installation, and automotive shipping and receiving.

"Most automotive storage facilities do not have services like maintenance and upholstery at their location. We will have all those services and more under one roof," said Chief Operating Officer Andy Hill. "Customers can expect their dream car to be in the caring and capable hands of automotive professionals with over 100-plus years of experience at North American Motor Car."

"We feel this state-of-the-art facility has been a longtime need for the state of Connecticut and the Fairfield County area, due to its ever-growing classic car community," Hill concluded.

Located in North Salem, NY, North American Motor Car helps people find the dream car they've always wanted. We offer a curated collection of vehicles ranging from timeless classics to exotic hot rods to contemporary muscle cars and custom 4X4s. We also offer a variety of services including Classic and Exotic Car Repair; Restoration Services; Upholstery Repair and Refurbishing; Electrical and Electronics Servicing; Car Storage; Auto Transport; and Auction Assistance. Visit northamericanmotorcar.com

Media Contact: Andy Hill, [email protected]

SOURCE North American Motor Car

Related Links

https://northamericanmotorcar.com/

