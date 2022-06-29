North American Online Payment Methods Market Forecast Report 2022-2025: In-Store Use of Mobile Payment Solutions on the Rise with Competition Among Apple and Google Intensifying

DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Online Payment Methods 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cards continue to dominate the online payments landscape in North America

While mobile wallets experienced a strong increase in use and popularity during and post-pandemic, most consumers in both the U.S. and Canada still prefer to use credit cards for online shopping in 2022.

Nevertheless, mobile wallets are gaining acceptance, already supported by around one in two E-Commerce merchants in the U.S. and one in three in Canada. Also in-store usage of mobile payment solutions is on the rise, with competition among top providers such as Apple and Google intensifying.



BNPL adoption by U.S. consumers continues to grow in usage and penetration



A payment solution gaining popularity among consumers in North America is the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service. In the U.S. alone, the number of BNPL users is projected to more than triple by 2025. The younger generation had the highest BNPL user penetration rates in 2021.

Furthermore, around one third of U.S. online shoppers used BNPL as a payment method, and almost half of all BNPL users preferred using BNPL over credit cards. When it comes to BNPL platforms used, Afterpay and Klarna were in the lead in the U.S., according to a recent survey cited by the analyst.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Global Developments

Online & Mobile Payment Trends, May 2022

Payment Value, by E-Commerce Payments and POS Payments, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2026f

Share of Cash Payments, in % of Total POS Transaction Value, by Region, 2021 & 2025f

Value of Contactless Card Transactions, in USD trillion, 2020 & 2021e

Share of Contactless Card Transactions, in % of Overall Contactless Transaction Value, 2021e

BNPL B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2021e & 2026f

Number of BNPL Users, in millions, 2021e & 2026f

BNPL Share of B2C E-Commerce Payments, in %, 2021e & 2026f

Value of Digital Wallet Transactions, in USD trillion, 2022f & 2026f

Number of B2C E-Commerce Transactions Paid by OEM Mobile Payment Apps, in billions, 2022f & 2026f

Number of Mobile Wallet Users, by Region, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment Users Worldwide, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2020-2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e

Payment Methods Accepted by Online Merchants, by Already Accepted and Planned, in % of Online Merchants, February 2022

Factors Influencing Store Purchasing Choice, Excluding Digital Payments, in % of Consumers, December 2021

Areas for Growth According to Small Businesses, in % of Small Businesses, December 2021

Share of Consumers and Small Businesses Planning to Use Digital Payment Methods Exclusively Within the Next Two Years, in %, December 2021

Cryptocurrency Payment Value, in USD billion, 2018-2023f

3. North America



3.1. Regional

Overview of Online & Mobile Payment Trends, May 2022

3.2. United States

Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, February 2022

Payment Methods Offered in Online Checkout, in % of Online Merchants, October 2021

Top 5 Factors in Working with a Payments Partner, in % of Online Merchants, October 2021

Breakdown of Payment Methods Used Most Often, by Age Group, in % of Adults, February 2022

Breakdown of Digital Wallets Used, in % of Digital Wallet Users, February 2022

Use of Credit/Debit Card or Bank Account vs. Digital Wallet as Online Payment Methods, in % of Online Shoppers, February 2022

Attitude Towards Banks and Digital Payment Methods, in % of Population, February 2022

Proximity Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019-2026f

Mobile P2P Payment Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f

Intent of Using Payment Methods Post-Pandemic In-Store, in % of Adults, June 2021

Share of Consumers Using Cash For All of Their Payments, in % of Consumers, by Age Group, 2016 & 2019 & 2021

BNPL Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021e & 2025f

BNPL Share of Fashion B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021e

BNPL Users, in millions, 2020-2025f

BNPL Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021

BNPL User Penetration Rate, in % of Internet Users, by Age Group, 2021 & 2025f

Top 3 BNPL Platforms Used, in % of BNPL Users, May 2021

Top 6 Most Used BNPL Apps, in % of Downloads in the BNPL Category, Q1 2021

Share of BNPL Users Preferring BNPL Over Credit Cards, in %, August 2021

Preferences of BNPL Users if BNPL Was Not Offered, in % of Purchases, October 2021

Cryptocurrency Penetration and Interest in Owning Cryptocurrency, in % of Consumers, 2020 & 2021

Reasons for Owning Cryptocurrency, in % of Cryptocurrency Owners, 2021

Attitudes Towards Offering Cryptocurrencies as an Online Payment Method, in % of Online Merchants, October 2021

Impact of Cryptocurrency Acceptance on Merchant Preferences, in % of Consumers, by Generation, 2021

Reasons for Using Cryptocurrency for Purchases, by Product Categories, in % of Consumers, February 2021

Reasons for Not Purchasing Cryptocurrency, in % of Consumers, 2021

Reasons for Not Purchasing Cryptocurrency, in % of Consumers, by Generation, February 2021

3.3. Canada

E-Commerce Card Payments Value, in USD billion, in % Y-o-Y change, 2019-2023f

Breakdown of E-Commerce Card Payments Value by Card Types, in %, 2023f

Payment Methods Offered in Online Checkout, in % of Online Businesses, October 2021

Top 5 Factors in Working with a Payments Partner, in % of Online Merchants, October 2021

Payment Methods Used on a Weekly Basis, in % of Consumers, April 2020 & April 2021

& Attitude Towards Use of Digital Wallets & Mobile Payment Services, in % of Adult Internet Users, March 2021

Companies Mentioned

Affirm

Afterpay

Klarna

Paypal

Paysafe

Perpay

Quadpay

Sizzle

Starbucks

Venmo

WearOS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/px2pfg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets