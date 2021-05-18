North American Partners in Anesthesia announces new partnership with Sinai Chicago, expanding NAPA's anesthesia management services to more Chicagoland hospitals

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is growing its geographic footprint in the Chicagoland area, recently launching with a new partnership with Sinai Chicago on May 6th. Under this new relationship, NAPA will provide anesthesia services across all Sinai Chicago sites, including Mount Sinai Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the U.S., with more than 5,000 anesthesia clinicians caring for patients at hundreds of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers from coast to coast.

Sinai Chicago -- the largest private safety net health system in Chicago -- has worked to bring high quality healthcare to individuals in diverse and underserved neighborhoods since 1919. Mount Sinai Hospital is a Level I trauma center located in the Douglass Park neighborhood on Chicago's West side. Holy Cross Hospital is a community hospital located approximately six miles away in the Southwest side's Marquette Park neighborhood

Airica Steed, EdD, RN, FACHE, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Sinai Chicago, said: "We are delighted to welcome NAPA to Sinai Chicago. NAPA brings tremendous resources to support our ongoing mission and shares our commitment to creating a culture of compassion, respect, and dignity for all. We selected NAPA as our anesthesia partner based on its strong track record of quality care, and for NAPA's reputation for supporting strong growth. We found NAPA to be a company that continually invests in initiatives that will benefit the diverse communities that Sinai Chicago serves."

Matthew Walsh, MD, Regional Vice President, Clinical Services for NAPA's Midwest Region, said: "NAPA is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Sinai Chicago, a highly respected health system that has been dedicated to improving health in its communities for more than a century. NAPA is deeply committed to the Chicago area, where we currently employ more than 200 anesthesia providers, and our partnership with Sinai Chicago further deepens that commitment. Along with my local leadership colleagues, we look forward to sharing NAPA's best practices in safety, quality, and perioperative efficiency with Sinai Chicago, and to creating exceptional experiences for patients every day."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve more three million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Sinai Chicago

Sinai Chicago, formerly Sinai Health System, is a Chicago-based private, not-for-profit organization comprised of seven member organizations: Mount Sinai Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital, Sinai Children's Hospital, Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital, Sinai Medical Group, Sinai Community Institute and Sinai Urban Health Institute. The health system has over 800 physicians on its hospital medical staffs, 654 licensed beds, 100,000+ annual emergency department patient visits and eight physician residency training programs. For more information, visit www.sinachicago.org

