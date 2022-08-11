North American Partners in Anesthesia launches new anesthesia services relationship with NYU Langone Ambulatory Surgery Center - Garden City

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) recently began providing anesthesia care at NYU Langone Ambulatory Surgery Center – Garden City, with more than 10 NAPA clinicians serving six operating rooms within this large outpatient facility. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company in the U.S., with more than 6,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based sites across 20 states.

NYU Langone Ambulatory Surgery Center – Garden City provides surgical treatments for orthopedic; breast; ear, nose, and throat; eye; general; urologic; plastic; and pain. The center is located at 777 Zeckendorf Boulevard, Garden City, NY, 11530. As an organization, NYU Langone Ambulatory Surgery Center serves patients in New York City's five boroughs, Long Island, New Jersey, Westchester County, and Florida.

Jay Lee, MD, MBA, NAPA's Clinical SVP, New York and New Jersey regions, said, "NAPA is thrilled to collaborate with NYU Langone Ambulatory Surgery Center as they continue to grow and excel in the outpatient environment. Our organization is at the forefront of managing the migration of complex cases to the ASC setting. We proactively deliver clinical, operational, and financial success through expert preoperative management, business support, quality innovation, and data analytics. We also place a premium on patient experiences and surgeon satisfaction to ensure we are delivering safe, effective, and exceptional anesthesia care."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our 6,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at nearly 500 healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is one of the nation's premier academic medical centers. Its trifold mission to serve, teach, and discover is achieved daily through an integrated academic culture devoted to excellence in patient care, education, and research. Specialists at NYU Langone treat a full range of medical conditions in both inpatient and outpatient settings at locations throughout New York City's five boroughs, Long Island, New Jersey, Westchester County, and Florida. Its outpatient care also includes the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone, one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the nation.

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation