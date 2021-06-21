North American Partners in Anesthesia launches partnership with Wilmington Eye Surgery Center, Wilmington, NC

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) and Wilmington Eye Surgery Center have agreed on a partnership to serve ambulatory surgery center patients at Wilmington Eye's new location in Wilmington, NC. Beginning in August, NAPA anesthesiologists, certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs), and certified anesthesiologist assistants (CAAs) will provide anesthesia and perioperative care at Wilmington Eye Surgery Center. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the U.S., with more than 5,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers from coast to coast.

Wilmington Eye Surgery Center is aligned with Wilmington Eye, a leading resource for eye health in coastal North Carolina. This newly completed facility will be the region's first ambulatory surgery center dedicated to vision-focused procedures. Wilmington Eye Surgery Center will be located at 1919 South 16th Street in Wilmington, just a few blocks from the practice's largest location.

Samantha Watson, MD, Wilmington Eye Surgery Center Medical Director and board-certified ophthalmic surgeon, said, "As the need for ophthalmic surgery grows in our area, Wilmington Eye Surgery Center will provide improved access to care while still maintaining the highest standards of patient safety. We're pleased to have NAPA as our founding anesthesia partner because they share these same priorities."

Rob Shakar, MD, FASA, Medical Director, who leads NAPA's practice on the North Carolina coast, said, "At NAPA, we strive to be good partners with our medical colleagues at the local level. This new partnership will allow residents of Wilmington and the surrounding communities to receive quality surgical care for the full range of eye conditions close to home."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Wilmington Eye

Wilmington Eye is the largest multi-specialty ophthalmology group in southeastern North Carolina, with nine different locations spanning five counties. Wilmington Eye offers the area's widest range of vision correction and surgical services, including cataract, oculoplastics, cornea, glaucoma, and pediatric care. Board-certified ophthalmologists manage all diseases and conditions of the eye and work closely with highly trained optometrists to provide comprehensive patient care, from infancy through adulthood.

