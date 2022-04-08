North American Pet Food Packaging Industry to 2028 - Featuring Amcor, Constantia Flexibles and Mondi Among Others

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Pet Food Packaging Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report represents that the North American pet food packaging market is expected to gather a compound annual growth rate of 6.74% in the projected phase 2022-2028. The United States and Canada shape the overall market in this region.



In Canada, premiumization and humanization trends drive the pet food packaging market to a large extent. Consumers are becoming knowledgeable about pet food, taking an interest in learning about ingredients included in the products. Despite slow value growth, pet products are expected to perform well over the forecast years. This growth will be mainly owing to the surge in spending on premium products by consumers. Hence, the surge in pet care influences companies to invest heavily in branding and packaging solutions, in turn driving the growth of the pet food packaging market.



Similarly, companies in the US are launching new product lines to meet the growing demand for convenient packaging. For instance, recently, ProAmpac launched a new recyclable retort pouch for pet food applications. Additionally, the pandemic has led to a rise in pet food packaging due to increased ecommerce shopping patterns. Thus, these developments are expected to open new avenues for the pet food packaging market in the US.



Constantia Flexibles, Huhtamaki OYJ, American Packaging Corporation, Proampac Holdings Inc, Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings SA, Ardagh Group SA, and Printpack Inc are popular firms in the pet food packaging market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Pet Food Packaging Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Growing Focus on Sustainable Pet Food Packaging

2.1.2. Flexible Packaging to Show Faster Growth Than Rigid Packaging

2.2. Impact of Covid-19 on Pet Food Packaging Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.5. Industry Components

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Key Market Strategies

2.7.1. Contracts & Partnerships

2.7.2. Business Expansions & Divestitures

2.7.3. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.7.4. New Product Launches

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Growth in Pet Ownership

2.8.2. Premiumization and Humanization of Pets

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

2.9.2. Strict Food Safety Regulations

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Increase in E-Commerce Sales of Pet Food

2.10.2. Increased Premium Category Brands



3. North America Pet Food Packaging Market - by Food Type

3.1. Dry Food

3.2. Wet Food

3.3. Frozen Food



4. North America Pet Food Packaging Market - by Material

4.1. Metal

4.2. Plastic

4.3. Paper and Cardboard



5. North America Pet Food Packaging Market - by Packaging Type

5.1. Rigid

5.2. Flexible



6. North America Pet Food Packaging Market - by Animal Type

6.1. Dogs

6.2. Cats

6.3. Birds

6.4. Fish

6.5. Others



7. North America Pet Food Packaging Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. United States

7.2. Canada



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Amcor plc

8.2. American Packaging Corporation

8.3. Aptar Group Inc

8.4. Ardagh Group Sa

8.5. Berry Global Group Inc

8.6. Constantia Flexibles

8.7. Coveris Holdings Sa

8.8. Crown Holdings

8.9. Goglio Spa

8.10. Huhtamaki Oyj

8.11. Mondi plc

8.12. Printpack Inc

8.13. Proampac Holdings Inc

8.14. Silgan Holdings Inc

8.15. Sonoco Products Company

8.16. Transcontinental Inc

8.17. Winpak Ltd



9. Methodology & Scope

