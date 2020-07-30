North American Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Forecast 2020-2027 - Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 6% to 2027, to Reach US$ 1,128.5 million by 2027

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact & Regional Analysis By Photoresist Type, Photoresist Ancillaries Type, Application, & Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market was valued at US$ 666.7 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 1,128.5 million by 2027.



The North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, based on photoresist type, is segmented into ArF immersion photoresist, ArF dry photoresist, KrF photoresist, and G-line & I-line photoresist. The ArF immersion photoresist segment holds the largest share of the North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market. ArF immersion photoresist are defined as the photoresist materials in the 193 nm range and are widely used to manufacture products such as smart phones, PCs, automobiles, electrical appliances, and others. They may be categorized by 65 nm/120 nm pitch dense contact hole or 65 nm/180 nm pitch semi-dense contact hole, and 65 nm ISO contact hole. They are considered as an excellent process window displaying critical dimension (CD) uniformity allowing better profile shape of the product. Also, the overall process costs are minimized as the topcoat is used in these materials. Further, they exhibit superior DOF margin, minimal defectivity, and excellent lithography with low Mask Error Enhancement Factor (MEEF).



The North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, based on photoresist ancillaries type, is segmented into anti-reflective coatings, remover, developer, and others. The anti-reflective coating segment holds the largest share of the North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market. Anti-reflective coatings are categorized under product grade of photoresist ancillaries which helps to control reflection and absorbs the light during photolithography. They are known to possess several favorable properties such as multiple reflection suppressions and contrast improvement. These coatings directly work on reducing the operational costs of the processes of the electronics sector. Anti-reflective coatings assists legacy 365-nm (I-line) processes to cutting-edge 193-nm immersion methods. These materials offer dynamic process window coupled with wide photoresist compatibility, and desired pattern.



The North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US holds the largest share of the North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, followed by Canada. The products manufactured by the semiconductor industries are used as a major input for other technologies, leading to diversified demand from many markets. The use of semiconductors in a wide range of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT), contributed to the growth of photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market in the US.



Key report benefits:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Landscape North America



5. North America Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market - Key Industry Dynamics



6. Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries - North America Market Analysis



7. North America Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Analysis - By Photoresist Type



8. North America Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Analysis - By Photoresist Ancillaries Type



9. North America Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Analysis - By Application



10. North America Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market - Country Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market



12. Industry Landscape



13. Key Company Profiles



MERCK KGaA

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD

OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD Micro Resist Technology GmbH

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

DJ Microlaminates, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Fujifilm Corporation

JSR Corporation

