North American Power Rental Market Report 2018-2025 Featuring Aggreko, United Rentals, Caterpillar, Sunbelt Rentals, Herc Rentals

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 North American Power Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Power Generation Rental market research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end-user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2018-2025 for the United States and Canada.



The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by fuel type (diesel, natural gas, others), output power, application, end-user group, and rental provider. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included in this analysis of the temporary power opportunity.



The North American Power Rental Market is mature and competitive with the presence of regional and national market participants trying to get a strong foothold in the market. The market is projected to experience moderate growth during the next seven years driven by economic growth, an increase in infrastructure, and the continuing shift from ownership to rental and demand from events.



This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Power Rental Market along with competitive intelligence for the year 2019.



The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the North American Power Rental Market by country (United States and Canada) The base year for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2025.



This study captures the following information on North American Power Rental Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2018-2025)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Based on the mode of operation, electric power generators can be classified into:

Prime Power- Prime power generators are designed to operate continuously for extended periods of time at variable load.

Prime power generators are designed to operate continuously for extended periods of time at variable load. Standby Power- Supplying emergency power during the duration of normal power interruption. Standby power is run only when there is an outage to the utility grid or there is a disruption in the main source of power.

Supplying emergency power during the duration of normal power interruption. Standby power is run only when there is an outage to the utility grid or there is a disruption in the main source of power. Peak-Load- Peak load is a period in which electrical power is provided at a significantly higher than average supply level. Peak Shaving is the process of reducing the amount of energy purchased during peak hours when the charges are highest.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Research Scope



II. Methodology



III. Market Segmentation



IV. Executive Summary

V. Market Drivers

a) Economic Expansion

b) Urbanization Growth

c) Construction Spending

d) Continuing Shift from Ownership to Rental

e) Commodities' Prices

f) Demand from Events



V. Market Restraints

a) Oil & Gas Prices Volatility

b) High Competition

c) Stringent Environmental Regulations

d) Reduced Margins



VI. Industry Challenges



VII. Competitive Factors



VIII. Technology Trends



IX. Market Trends



X. North American Market Analysis

a) Market Overview

b) Revenues Forecast

c) United States

d) Canada

e) Revenue by Segment

f) Market Participants

g) Distribution Trends

h) Market Share by Revenues

i) Quotes from the Industry



XI. Companies Profiles

a) Aggreko Plc

b) United Rentals, Inc

c) Caterpillar Inc

d) Sunbelt Rentals, Inc

e) Herc Rentals Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/grwpzk





