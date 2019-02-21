North American Project Spending Index Up 2.84% in January, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Industrial Info's North American Industrial Project Spending Index, which measures the value of active projects in the pipeline for the year, registered a 2.84% increase in January. The index totaled $677.1 billion, up more than $18.7 billion from the total in January 2018.



The Project Spending Index is a monthly indicator that compares planned industrial project spending for the current year to the previous year in order to get a measure of growth or contraction in the industrial market.



