North American Properties Acquires 21 Acres Near Kennedy Space Center

"We see tremendous growth potential in this region, and we're accelerating our plans to meet the demand for industrial space by the vendors and suppliers that serve the defense and revitalized space industries," said Shawn McIntyre, NAP Florida Managing Partner. "We intend to have the first phase of this project designed, permitted and ready to lease within the next 12 months."

Since 1954, NAP has developed more than $7 billion in investments, including 22 million square feet of commercial space and 19,000 residential units in 15 states. McIntyre is currently wrapping up the Cascades Project in Tallahassee, a $150 million mixed-use development spanning two city blocks and featuring mid-rise residential, retail, office and restaurant space, and a 154-room AC Hotel by Marriott. By taking the proper precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the project remains set to open later this year.

"Our company has experienced more than 65 years of success in real estate development in part because of the time we invest in researching communities and monitoring trends," said McIntyre. "It's no secret that Florida's Space Coast is growing at an incredible speed and being fueled by companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance (ULA). We have other properties in the area under contract, and we believe this Riverfront Center investment is only the beginning."

About North American Properties

Founded in 1954, North American Properties is a privately held, multi-regional real estate operating and development company that has acquired, developed and managed more than $7 billion of mixed-use, retail, multifamily and office properties across the United States. Learn more at naproperties.com.

