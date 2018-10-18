North American Quality Management In Healthcare Market 2018-2024 - Rising Focus on Value-Based Care Model

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America Quality Management In Healthcare Market By Software (BI, Analytics, Reporting, Performance Improvements), Mode Of Delivery (Cloud, Web, On Premises), Application (Data, Risk Management) & End User - Forecast To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The factors such as government initiatives to improve patient outcomes & safety, rising unstructured data in healthcare, rising geriatric population & burden of chronic diseases, and improving health IT infrastructure drive the growth of this market. However, data privacy & confidentiality issues, lack of interoperability, and reluctance to migrate from conventional systems is expected to hinder the growth of healthcare quality management solutions market to some extent.



Business intelligence and analytics are widely adopted owing to the ability of analytics to extract meaningful, actionable insights from the wealth of raw information that is the key to improve quality and patient outcomes. Hospitals commanded the largest share of North America quality management in healthcare market in 2017 with growing HCIT adoption, increasing focus on quality care and patient safety, significant growth in healthcare spending and venture capital investments in HCIT, rising medical error rates, increasing healthcare costs, and government mandates to follow quality measures and reporting.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the two major countries in North America (U.S. and Canada). The U.S. commanded the largest share of the North America quality management in healthcare market in 2017, followed by Canada.



The large share of this country is mainly attributed to factors such as rising need to curtail growing healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes, implementation of Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S., stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare quality reporting, shift from fee-for-service to value-based reimbursements, growing patient data volume, high awareness and adoption of healthcare IT technologies, regulatory requirements to minimize medical errors and clinical risk, and presence of a large number of healthcare IT companies in the country.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Government Initiatives to Improve Patient Outcomes & Safety

4.2.2. Rising Unstructured Data in Healthcare

4.2.3. Increasing Geriatric Population & Burden of Chronic Diseases

4.2.4. Improving Health IT Infrastructure

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Data Privacy & Confidentiality Issues

4.3.2. Lack of Interoperability

4.3.3. Reluctance to Migrate from Conventional Systems

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Rising Focus on Value-Based Care Model



5. North America Healthcare Quality Management Market, By Software Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Business Intelligence & Analytics

5.3. Physician Quality Reporting Solutions

5.4. Clinical Risk Management Solutions

5.5. Provider Performance Improvement Solutions



6. North America Healthcare Quality Management Market, By Mode of Delivery

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Web- & Cloud-Based Solutions

6.3. On-Premise Solutions



7. North America Healthcare Quality Management Market, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Data Mangement

7.2.1. Data Processing & Analysis

7.2.2. Unstructured Data Abstraction

7.2.3. Report Generation & Regulatory Submission

7.3. Risk Management



8. North America Healthcare Quality Management Market, By End-User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hospitals

8.3. Ambulatory Care Centers

8.4. Healthcare Payers

8.5. Government Bodies & Others



9. North America Healthcare Quality Management Market, By Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Partnerships, Agreements, Strategic Alliances & Collaborations

10.3. New Product Launches & Upgradations

10.4. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.5. Expansion



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. 3M Company

11.2. Altegra Health Inc. (Change Healthcare)

11.3. ArborMetrix, Inc.

11.4. CitiusTech Inc.

11.5. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

11.6. Conduent, Inc.

11.7. Dimensional Insight, Inc.

11.8. Dolbey Systems, Inc.

11.9. General Dynamics Health Solutions

11.10. McKesson Corporation

11.11. MedeAnalytics, Inc.

11.12. Medisolv, Inc.

11.13. Nuance Communications, Inc.

11.14. Persivia

11.15. Quantros, Inc.

11.16. Truven Health Analytics (IBM Watson Health)

11.17. Verscend Technologies, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sqbn99/north_american?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

