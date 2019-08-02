North American Residential Water Heaters Market 2018-2025: Distribution Channel, Drivers, Restraints, Product Trends, Industry Quotations, Company Profiles

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 North American Residential Water Heaters Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the Residential Water Heaters Market in North America including market sizing, market share by competitor, market share by distribution channel, drivers, restraints, product trends, industry quotations, company profiles, and market forecasts to 2025 for the United States and Canada.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the U.S. and Canadian Residential Water Heaters Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2018. The market includes tank, tankless, heat pump, and solar water heaters.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the North American Residential Water Heaters Market. The base year for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2025.

This study captures the following information on the market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2019-2025)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

A water heater is defined as a closed vessel used to supply potable water, which is heated by fuel-combustion, electricity, or any other source.

The four main types of water heating technologies analyzed in this research report include the following:

Tank Water Heaters - A tank is a device used to hold hot water and varies in storage capacity from 6 to 120 gallons or more. It may be heated with gas or electricity. The tank permits a large volume of water to be drawn from the system at flow rates exceeding the recovery capacity of the heater.

Tankless/Instantaneous Water Heaters - A tankless water heater is a device that heats water on-demand or as-needed, and maybe gas or electric-powered. The tankless water heater does not store heated water and used in applications where multiple gallons of hot water might be required on a per-minute basis. The electric tankless water heaters are categorized into whole house and point-of-use units. The gas tankless water heaters are categorized into condensing and non-condensing units.

Heat Pump Water Heaters - Heat pump water heaters use electricity to move heat from one place to another instead of generating heat directly. The heat pump pulls heat from the surrounding air and dumps itat a higher temperatureinto a tank to heat water.

Solar Water Heaters - Solar water heaters use a roof-mounted collector that absorbs the sun's heat and transfers it through a closed-loop system to the water tank. There are two types of solar water heating systems: active, which have circulating pumps and controls, and passive, which lack thereof.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Market Scope

II. Methodology

III. Executive Summary

IV. Market Overview

V. Revenues and Units Forecast by Product Type

VI.Market Shares by Manufacturer

VII. United States Water Heaters Market

a) Market Overview

b) Revenues and Units Forecast by Product Type

VIII. Canadian Water Heaters Market

a) Market Overview

b) Revenues and Units Forecast by Product Type

IX. Tank Water Heaters Market

a) Market Overview

b) Revenues and Units Forecast by Product Type

X. Tankless Water Heaters Market

a) Market Overview

b) Market Shares by Manufacturer

c) Revenues and Units Forecast

XI. Heat Pump Water Heaters Market

a) Market Overview

b) Revenues and Units Forecast

IX. Solar Water Heaters Market

a) Market Overview

b) Revenues and Units Forecast

Companies Mentioned



A.O. Smith Corporation

Bosch Thermotechnology Corp

Bradford White Corporation

Navien, Inc.

Rheem Manufacturing

Rinnai Corporation

