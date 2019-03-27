North American Retail POS Terminal Market Study 2019 Featuring Costco, KMart Super Centers, Sam's & Wal-Mart
Mar 27, 2019, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Three years after the press was announcing the demise of the Retail POS Terminal market in North America, Point-of-Sale technology is anything but dead. POS shipments have actually grown at significant rates rather than declining. There are some key trends related to Unified Commerce that are making the refresh of traditional POS technology even more important than previous years.
This 64 page study focuses on the Retail POS market in North America for 2018-2023. It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses of POS devices. The report is designed for use by POS Hardware and Software Providers, Maintenance Providers, Printer Manufacturers, EFT device vendors, Retailers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American Point-of-Sale Market.
Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2015 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2019.
We provide detailed analysis in 13 retail market segments:
- Food/Supermarkets
- Drug Stores
- Superstores/Warehouse Clubs (Costco, Sam's, etc. Includes Wal-Mart and KMart Super Centers)
- Department Stores (Traditional anchor stores and discount department chains)
- Category Killers (Home Centers, Electronics, Pet Superstores, Bookstores, Sporting Goods, Furniture, etc.)
- Specialty Other (mall and strip-mall based Specialty Stores, predominantly apparel, shoes and gifts).
- Mass Merchandisers (includes Discount Stores)
- Convenience Stores/Gas Stations
- Table Service Restaurants (Including hotel bar/restaurant)
- Quick Service Restaurants/Fast Food
- Lodging
- Casino/Cruise
- Entertainment: Theaters, Theme Parks, Stadiums, Museums, Parks
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
Introduction / Background and Objectives
Retail Segment Definitions Used
POS Definitions Used
Tier Definitions
TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS
NORTH AMERICAN POS DETAILS - TOTAL MARKET
Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors
RETAIL SEGMENT POS DETAILS
Food/Grocery
Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors
Drug Stores
Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors
Superstores/Warehouse Clubs
Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors
Department Stores
Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors
Category Killers
Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors
Specialty Other
Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors
Mass Merchandisers
Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors
Convenience Stores
Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors
Bar/Restaurant
Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors
Quick Service/Fast Food
Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors
Lodging
Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors
Entertainment: Casinos & Cruise Lines
Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors
Entertainment: Theme Parks, Theaters, Sports Arenas, etc
Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors
SUMMARY TABLES
MARKET SIZING
FORECASTS
Companies Mentioned
- Costco
- KMart Super Centers
- Sam's
- Wal-Mart
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8zqbrn/north_american?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article