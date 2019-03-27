North American Retail POS Terminal Market Study 2019 Featuring Costco, KMart Super Centers, Sam's & Wal-Mart

News provided by

Research and Markets

Mar 27, 2019, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Three years after the press was announcing the demise of the Retail POS Terminal market in North America, Point-of-Sale technology is anything but dead. POS shipments have actually grown at significant rates rather than declining. There are some key trends related to Unified Commerce that are making the refresh of traditional POS technology even more important than previous years.

This 64 page study focuses on the Retail POS market in North America for 2018-2023. It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses of POS devices. The report is designed for use by POS Hardware and Software Providers, Maintenance Providers, Printer Manufacturers, EFT device vendors, Retailers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American Point-of-Sale Market.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2015 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2019.

We provide detailed analysis in 13 retail market segments:

  • Food/Supermarkets
  • Drug Stores
  • Superstores/Warehouse Clubs (Costco, Sam's, etc. Includes Wal-Mart and KMart Super Centers)
  • Department Stores (Traditional anchor stores and discount department chains)
  • Category Killers (Home Centers, Electronics, Pet Superstores, Bookstores, Sporting Goods, Furniture, etc.)
  • Specialty Other (mall and strip-mall based Specialty Stores, predominantly apparel, shoes and gifts).
  • Mass Merchandisers (includes Discount Stores)
  • Convenience Stores/Gas Stations
  • Table Service Restaurants (Including hotel bar/restaurant)
  • Quick Service Restaurants/Fast Food
  • Lodging
  • Casino/Cruise
  • Entertainment: Theaters, Theme Parks, Stadiums, Museums, Parks

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Introduction / Background and Objectives
Retail Segment Definitions Used
POS Definitions Used
Tier Definitions

TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS

NORTH AMERICAN POS DETAILS - TOTAL MARKET

Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors

RETAIL SEGMENT POS DETAILS

Food/Grocery

Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors

Drug Stores

Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors

Superstores/Warehouse Clubs

Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors

Department Stores

Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors

Category Killers

Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors

Specialty Other

Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors

Mass Merchandisers

Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors

Convenience Stores

Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors

Bar/Restaurant

Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors

Quick Service/Fast Food

Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors

Lodging

Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors

Entertainment: Casinos & Cruise Lines

Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors

Entertainment: Theme Parks, Theaters, Sports Arenas, etc

Description
Key Trends
Store POS Characteristics
POS Opportunity & Forecast
Key Vendors

SUMMARY TABLES

MARKET SIZING

FORECASTS

Companies Mentioned

  • Costco
  • KMart Super Centers
  • Sam's
  • Wal-Mart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8zqbrn/north_american?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

North American Retail POS Terminal Market Study 2019 Featuring Costco, KMart Super Centers, Sam's & Wal-Mart

News provided by

Research and Markets

Mar 27, 2019, 17:15 ET