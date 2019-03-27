North American Retail POS Terminal Market Study 2019 Featuring Costco, KMart Super Centers, Sam's & Wal-Mart

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Three years after the press was announcing the demise of the Retail POS Terminal market in North America, Point-of-Sale technology is anything but dead. POS shipments have actually grown at significant rates rather than declining. There are some key trends related to Unified Commerce that are making the refresh of traditional POS technology even more important than previous years.

This 64 page study focuses on the Retail POS market in North America for 2018-2023. It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses of POS devices. The report is designed for use by POS Hardware and Software Providers, Maintenance Providers, Printer Manufacturers, EFT device vendors, Retailers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American Point-of-Sale Market.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2015 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2019.

We provide detailed analysis in 13 retail market segments:

Food/Supermarkets

Drug Stores

Superstores/Warehouse Clubs (Costco, Sam's, etc. Includes Wal-Mart and KMart Super Centers)

Department Stores (Traditional anchor stores and discount department chains)

Category Killers (Home Centers, Electronics, Pet Superstores, Bookstores, Sporting Goods, Furniture, etc.)

Specialty Other (mall and strip-mall based Specialty Stores, predominantly apparel, shoes and gifts).

Mass Merchandisers (includes Discount Stores)

Convenience Stores/Gas Stations

Table Service Restaurants (Including hotel bar/restaurant)

Quick Service Restaurants/Fast Food

Lodging

Casino/Cruise

Entertainment: Theaters, Theme Parks, Stadiums, Museums, Parks

Key Topics Covered:



INTRODUCTION



Introduction / Background and Objectives

Retail Segment Definitions Used

POS Definitions Used

Tier Definitions



TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS



NORTH AMERICAN POS DETAILS - TOTAL MARKET



Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors



RETAIL SEGMENT POS DETAILS



Food/Grocery



Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors



Drug Stores



Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors



Superstores/Warehouse Clubs



Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors



Department Stores



Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors



Category Killers



Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors



Specialty Other



Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors



Mass Merchandisers



Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors



Convenience Stores



Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors



Bar/Restaurant



Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors



Quick Service/Fast Food



Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors



Lodging



Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors



Entertainment: Casinos & Cruise Lines



Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors



Entertainment: Theme Parks, Theaters, Sports Arenas, etc



Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors



SUMMARY TABLES



MARKET SIZING



FORECASTS



Companies Mentioned



Costco

KMart Super Centers

Sam's

Wal-Mart

