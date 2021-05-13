North American Retail POS Terminal Markets 2021 Post COVID-19

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID pandemic wrecked havoc upon the retail and hospitality industries in just about every metric one can study. POS shipments were not immune, as they took a double-digit hit for the first time in the past two decades.

But retail is nothing if not resilient. Retail sales are coming back, employment is increasing, some retailers are thriving (not just surviving), and POS shipments are expected to rebound in 2021. COVID also brought about some rather drastic changes in retail operations, such as a heightened interest in new customer journeys, which in turn will have an effect on POS shipments.

It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses of POS devices. The report is designed for use by POS Hardware and Software Providers, Maintenance Providers, Printer Manufacturers, EFT device vendors, Retailers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American Point-of-Sale Market.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2020 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2025.

The report provides detailed analysis in 13 retail market segments:

Food/Supermarkets

Drug Stores

Superstores/Warehouse Clubs (Costco, Sam's, etc. Includes Wal-Mart and KMart Super Centers)

Department Stores (Traditional anchor stores and discount department chains)

Category Killers (Home Centers, Electronics, Pet Superstores, Bookstores, Sporting Goods, Furniture, etc.)

Specialty Other (mall and strip-mall based Specialty Stores, predominantly apparel, shoes and gifts).

Mass Merchandisers (includes Discount Stores)

Convenience Stores/Gas Stations

Table Service Restaurants (Including hotel bar/restaurant)

Quick Service Restaurants/Fast Food

Lodging

Casino/Cruise

Entertainment: Theaters, Theme Parks, Stadiums, Museums, Parks

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Introduction/Background and Objectives

Retail Segment Definitions Used

POS Definitions Used

Tier Definitions

TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS

NORTH AMERICAN POS DETAILS - TOTAL MARKET

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

RETAIL SEGMENT POS DETAILS

Food/Grocery

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

Drug Stores

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

Superstores/Warehouse Clubs

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

Department Stores

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

Category Killers

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

Specialty Other

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

Mass Merchandisers

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

Convenience Stores

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

Bar/Restaurant

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

Quick Service/Fast Food

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

Lodging

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

Entertainment: Casinos & Cruise Lines

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

Entertainment: Theme Parks, Theaters, Sports Arenas, etc

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

