North American Retail POS Terminal Markets 2021 Post COVID-19
The COVID pandemic wrecked havoc upon the retail and hospitality industries in just about every metric one can study. POS shipments were not immune, as they took a double-digit hit for the first time in the past two decades.
But retail is nothing if not resilient. Retail sales are coming back, employment is increasing, some retailers are thriving (not just surviving), and POS shipments are expected to rebound in 2021. COVID also brought about some rather drastic changes in retail operations, such as a heightened interest in new customer journeys, which in turn will have an effect on POS shipments.
It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses of POS devices. The report is designed for use by POS Hardware and Software Providers, Maintenance Providers, Printer Manufacturers, EFT device vendors, Retailers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American Point-of-Sale Market.
Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2020 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2025.
The report provides detailed analysis in 13 retail market segments:
- Food/Supermarkets
- Drug Stores
- Superstores/Warehouse Clubs (Costco, Sam's, etc. Includes Wal-Mart and KMart Super Centers)
- Department Stores (Traditional anchor stores and discount department chains)
- Category Killers (Home Centers, Electronics, Pet Superstores, Bookstores, Sporting Goods, Furniture, etc.)
- Specialty Other (mall and strip-mall based Specialty Stores, predominantly apparel, shoes and gifts).
- Mass Merchandisers (includes Discount Stores)
- Convenience Stores/Gas Stations
- Table Service Restaurants (Including hotel bar/restaurant)
- Quick Service Restaurants/Fast Food
- Lodging
- Casino/Cruise
- Entertainment: Theaters, Theme Parks, Stadiums, Museums, Parks
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
- Introduction/Background and Objectives
- Retail Segment Definitions Used
- POS Definitions Used
- Tier Definitions
TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS
NORTH AMERICAN POS DETAILS - TOTAL MARKET
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
RETAIL SEGMENT POS DETAILS
Food/Grocery
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Drug Stores
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Superstores/Warehouse Clubs
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Department Stores
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Category Killers
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Specialty Other
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Mass Merchandisers
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Convenience Stores
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Bar/Restaurant
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Quick Service/Fast Food
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Lodging
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Entertainment: Casinos & Cruise Lines
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Entertainment: Theme Parks, Theaters, Sports Arenas, etc
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
