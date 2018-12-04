North American School Bus Fleet Telematics Forecast 2018-2025 with Profiles of Zonar Systems, Synovia Solutions & Tyler Technologies

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Growth Opportunities of Telematics in North American School Bus Fleets, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to analyse developments in the telematics market for school buses in North America (US and Canada) and present an overview of market growth opportunities and implications.

Major focus is on trends such as pricing, package, business case, and solution types in addition to the significance of value-added services and telematics to the school bus telematics market. Key market trends and dynamics have been discussed.

Moreover, a brief introduction and market overview about the school bus transportation market are given along with a comparison between Canada and US mandate, the publisher's perspective on end-user analysis, and an installed bases contribution.

Research Highlights



The study highlights opportunities by fleets (small, medium, and large) and also growth opportunity outlook through OEMs' impact and telematics integration. The breakdown analysis by solutions, fleet type-wise, and size-wise has been discussed for 2017. Market measurements have been analyzed for 2017 to 2025 (scenario analysis by installed base and addressable market).

Market share details and competitive profiling have been provided for key vendors such as Zonar Systems, Synovia Solutions, Tyler Technologies. Key challenges pertinent to regulation requirements, role of video safety solutions, and dedicated tracking solutions have also been discussed. The study will be relevant for small fleets, medium fleets, and large telematics suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, school district-owned fleets, contractor-owned fleets, and other ecosystem vendors.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current status of the school bus telematics market in NA? What is in the future for the school bus telematics market in the short, medium, and long terms?

What will be the potential school bus telematics market size from 2017 to 2025? What are the key solutions? What are the solutions to be launched in the near future?

Who are the major market participants? What is the level of involvement of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Telematics Service Providers (TSPs)? What business models and products can be used in the future to benefit stakeholders?

What is the business environment (dynamics, impact, use cases, and stakeholders) of the school bus telematics in North America ? What is the significance and impact of software solutions and value-added integration?

? What is the significance and impact of software solutions and value-added integration? What are the different trends in the school bus telematics market? What are the challenges that need to be addressed?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Findings

School Bus Fleets-Top-of-mind Issues

Market Outlook-US Versus Canada

School Bus Market-Key Metrics

School Bus Telematics-Installed Base by Contributions

Brief Overview of OEMs' School Bus Telematics Solutions

Connected School Bus-Key Features

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Market Definitions and Segmentations

Definitions-Types of Solutions

Definitions-Types of Business Models

4. School Bus Telematics-Market Overview and Outlook

North American School Bus Telematics-Market Overview

School Bus Telematics-Installed Base by Contributions

Industry Challenges-Hard Facts and implications

Key Market Dynamics

Top School Districts Based on Funding and Transportation

Reasons for Districts Outsourcing Transportation to Contractors

End-user Analysis-the publisher's Perspective

5. School Bus Telematics-Solutions and Pricing Model Analysis

Core Identified Pain Points-Mapped to Telematics Services

Key Focus Areas of Telematics Packages

Packaging and Pricing-Service Ladder

Market Breakdown by Solution Types

Brief Overview of OEMs' School Bus Telematics Solutions

Role of Video-based Safety in School Bus Telematics

Services Roadmap

Use Case-Connected School Bus Ecosystem

Role of Dedicated Tracking Solutions in School Bus

6. Market Measurement and Market Share Analysis

Telematics Installed Base Forecast

Revenue Analysis

Vehicle Type-wise Telematics Penetration

Fleet Type and Fleet Size-wise Opportunities

Market Share Analysis-OEM Versus Third-party Suppliers

Market Share Analysis

School Bus Telematics-Competitive Environment

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity-Portfolio Expansion and Value-added Services

Strategic Imperatives for Stakeholders

8. Competitive Profile-Key Telematics Service Providers

Company Profile-Zonar Systems

Company Profile-Synovia Solutions

Company Profile-Tyler Technologies

9. Conclusion and Future Outlook

The Last Word-Three Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

10. Appendix

List of Acronyms Used

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s55qvz/north_american?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

