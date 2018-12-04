North American School Bus Fleet Telematics Forecast 2018-2025 with Profiles of Zonar Systems, Synovia Solutions & Tyler Technologies
The "Growth Opportunities of Telematics in North American School Bus Fleets, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of this study is to analyse developments in the telematics market for school buses in North America (US and Canada) and present an overview of market growth opportunities and implications.
Major focus is on trends such as pricing, package, business case, and solution types in addition to the significance of value-added services and telematics to the school bus telematics market. Key market trends and dynamics have been discussed.
Moreover, a brief introduction and market overview about the school bus transportation market are given along with a comparison between Canada and US mandate, the publisher's perspective on end-user analysis, and an installed bases contribution.
Research Highlights
The study highlights opportunities by fleets (small, medium, and large) and also growth opportunity outlook through OEMs' impact and telematics integration. The breakdown analysis by solutions, fleet type-wise, and size-wise has been discussed for 2017. Market measurements have been analyzed for 2017 to 2025 (scenario analysis by installed base and addressable market).
Market share details and competitive profiling have been provided for key vendors such as Zonar Systems, Synovia Solutions, Tyler Technologies. Key challenges pertinent to regulation requirements, role of video safety solutions, and dedicated tracking solutions have also been discussed. The study will be relevant for small fleets, medium fleets, and large telematics suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, school district-owned fleets, contractor-owned fleets, and other ecosystem vendors.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current status of the school bus telematics market in NA? What is in the future for the school bus telematics market in the short, medium, and long terms?
- What will be the potential school bus telematics market size from 2017 to 2025? What are the key solutions? What are the solutions to be launched in the near future?
- Who are the major market participants? What is the level of involvement of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Telematics Service Providers (TSPs)? What business models and products can be used in the future to benefit stakeholders?
- What is the business environment (dynamics, impact, use cases, and stakeholders) of the school bus telematics in North America? What is the significance and impact of software solutions and value-added integration?
- What are the different trends in the school bus telematics market? What are the challenges that need to be addressed?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary-Key Findings
- School Bus Fleets-Top-of-mind Issues
- Market Outlook-US Versus Canada
- School Bus Market-Key Metrics
- School Bus Telematics-Installed Base by Contributions
- Brief Overview of OEMs' School Bus Telematics Solutions
- Connected School Bus-Key Features
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aim and Objectives
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Research Methodology
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- Market Definitions and Segmentations
- Definitions-Types of Solutions
- Definitions-Types of Business Models
4. School Bus Telematics-Market Overview and Outlook
- North American School Bus Telematics-Market Overview
- School Bus Telematics-Installed Base by Contributions
- Industry Challenges-Hard Facts and implications
- Key Market Dynamics
- Top School Districts Based on Funding and Transportation
- Reasons for Districts Outsourcing Transportation to Contractors
- End-user Analysis-the publisher's Perspective
5. School Bus Telematics-Solutions and Pricing Model Analysis
- Core Identified Pain Points-Mapped to Telematics Services
- Key Focus Areas of Telematics Packages
- Packaging and Pricing-Service Ladder
- Market Breakdown by Solution Types
- Brief Overview of OEMs' School Bus Telematics Solutions
- Role of Video-based Safety in School Bus Telematics
- Services Roadmap
- Use Case-Connected School Bus Ecosystem
- Role of Dedicated Tracking Solutions in School Bus
6. Market Measurement and Market Share Analysis
- Telematics Installed Base Forecast
- Revenue Analysis
- Vehicle Type-wise Telematics Penetration
- Fleet Type and Fleet Size-wise Opportunities
- Market Share Analysis-OEM Versus Third-party Suppliers
- Market Share Analysis
- School Bus Telematics-Competitive Environment
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Opportunity-Portfolio Expansion and Value-added Services
- Strategic Imperatives for Stakeholders
8. Competitive Profile-Key Telematics Service Providers
- Company Profile-Zonar Systems
- Company Profile-Synovia Solutions
- Company Profile-Tyler Technologies
9. Conclusion and Future Outlook
- The Last Word-Three Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
10. Appendix
- List of Acronyms Used
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
