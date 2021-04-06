North American Shower Glass Door Market to Surpass $7,151.7 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North America is the most urbanized region in the world, with almost 82% of its population living in cities. With more people pouring into urban areas, investments in commercial, residential, and industrial infrastructure are rising. As a result, the North American shower glass door market revenue is predicted to rise from $3,493.4 million in 2020 to $7,151.7 Million by 2030, at a 7.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

This is because shower glass doors are considered a luxury, and with people's rising disposable income, they are able to afford such fixtures. According to Trading Economics, the disposable income in the U.S. grew from $16,451.2 in 2019 to $16,565.4 in 2020. The investments are eventually boosting the real estate industry, in turn, the North American shower glass door market expansion, as such fixtures increase the resale value of properties.

Construction activities in the region have taken a hit during the COVID-19 crisis, as most of the laborers have gone back home. Similarly, people are also not investing in properties currently because they are under extreme financial distress. In addition, the North American shower glass door market is being negatively impacted by the closing down of factories where such products are manufactured.

The single category under the door type segment of the North American shower glass door market is predicted to witness the highest value CAGR, of 8.0%, in the near future. The cost-effectiveness of single shower glass doors makes them popular in the region.

Presently, indirect is the higher-revenue-generating bifurcation in the North American shower glass door market, under segmentation by sales channel. This channel includes

Throughout this decade, the 3/8" category, on the basis of thickness, will be the most beneficial for North American shower glass door market players. Glass with this particular thickness offers the highest rigidity and strength, which is why its installation in commercial and residential spaces is widespread.

The U.S. held the larger share in the North American shower glass door market, historically, and the situation is unlikely to change in the future. The swift urbanization, growing real estate sector, and expanding hospitality and tourism industry are the major factors driving the market in the country.

The major players in the North American shower glass door market are Kohler Co., Coastal Shower Doors, DreamLine Showers, Aston Global Inc., VIGO Industries, American Standard Brands (LIXIL Group Corporation), Basco Manufacturing Company, MAAX Bath Inc. (American Bath Group), Guardian Industries Holdings, Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company), and Fleurco Products Inc.

