North American Trailer Technology Report 2021 - Regulations Mandating Safety Assistance Features and the Impact of Connected Tire Telematics Technology Propel Growth

The North American trailer market plays a vital role in the transportation sector. Nearly 75% of all Class 8 trucks are tractors. Each tractor requires a trailer to haul goods.

More than 250,000 trailers are produced each year against an average of 162,000 tractors over the same period. The average trailer to tractor ratio ranges between 1.4-1.8, which means approximately 1.6 trailers for every tractor.

Trailers come in many sizes, dimensions, and shapes to suit each application. The most common trailers are dry van, reefer, platform, and tank trailers; dump beds; and container chassis. Predominantly used to transport packaged dry goods in pallets, dry van trailers have a 55% market share, followed by reefer trailers - used to transport perishables goods at specific temperatures - with a much lower 14% market share. With a 12.5% market share, platform trailers mainly come in three types: Flatbed, low bed, and coil haulers.

These trailers are typically open beds with no roof or sides and transport bulk goods. Container chassis used to transport shipping containers between warehouses and ports comprises 8% of the trailer market but is termed chiefly as incomplete chassis/trailer due to the product's skeletal construction. Other major applications include tanker trailers [4% share of market (SoM)], dump trailers (2.5% SoM), and miscellaneous applications (e.g., hauling grain, poles and logs, and livestock), which contribute to another 4% of the trailer market.

Though trailers have been around for a long time, the publisher observed drastic technological advancements only in the past decade. We expect this trend to continue into the foreseeable future. Three significant advances are in aerodynamic devices, telematics solutions, and electric capable reefer units. Driven by stricter emission norms, the need for an improved total cost of ownership, and

better trailer efficiency, fleet customers have widely adopted each technology in recent times.

Trailers took a back seat to tractors in technological advancements for a long time. However, recent years demonstrated fast-changing trailer technology and customers' willingness to adopt it quickly.

The top five megatrends of technological advances expected to impact trailer production and customer benefits in the next decade are:

Better fuel efficiency through innovative aerodynamic devices

Smart trailer solutions that drive trailer efficiency through real-time trailer data and offer analysis and actionable options

Cleaner emissions through electric-capable TRUs

Improved payload through innovative manufacturing/materials technology

An efficient supply chain for faster and more reliable trailer production

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American Technological Advances in the Trailer Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

North American Trailer Production

Application Share and Major Trailer Manufacturers

Top 5 Mega Trends Impacting the Trailer Market

Improved FE through Aero Devices

Trailer Telematics Outlook

Trailer Electrification

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Market Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Rules and Regulations

Major Regulatory Authorities for Trailers

Trailer Dimensions

GHG Emissions - Phase 2

Major Applications

Trailer Application Overview

Major Trends in Trailer Applications

Aerodynamic Devices

Introduction to Aerodynamic Devices

Aerodynamic Device Adoption

Top 4 Aero Devices

Other Aero Devices

Major Trends in Trailer Aero Devices

Smart Trailers

Telematics Functionalities

Trailer Telematics - Transition to Smart Trailers

Smart Trailer Devices - List of Features

Trailer Electrification

Reefer Trailers - Challenges with Diesel-driven TRUs

Electric - capable TRUs - Cleaner, TCO - friendly Option

Electric - capable TRUs - Benefit Analysis

Production Outlook

Trailer Production Outlook

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Key Innovators

Trailer Innovation - Manufacturers

Drov Technologies - AirBoxOne Product

eNow Energy - Solar-powered eTRUs

Doleco USA - LayerLok Systems

Manufacturer Profiles

Hyundai Translead

Wabash National

Utility Trailer

Great Dane

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart Trailers

Growth Opportunity 2 - Transition toward eTRU Concepts

Growth Opportunity 3 - Innovations in Trailer Aerodynamics

Next Steps

