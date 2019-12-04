North American Trench Shoring Equipment Rental Market Report 2019 Featuring Finning Int'l, National Trench Safety, Toromont Industries, Trench Plate Rental, United Rentals
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 North American Trench Shoring Equipment Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the trench shoring equipment rental market in North America (United States and Canada). The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, market share by revenue, and the competitive supplier landscape.
For purposes of this research, segments include shoring shields, hydraulic shoring, road plates, and slide rail systems. End-user industries include water, wastewater & storm infrastructure, oil & gas distribution infrastructure, transport infrastructure, electrical utility, and others.
This study aims to provide a detailed analysis on the North American trench shoring equipment rental market along with qualitative trends for the year 2018. Trench shoring equipment, for temporary applications, enables customers to safely work in an excavation environment and meet OSHA and other safety-organization guidelines.
The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the trench shoring equipment rental market in the United States and Canada. The base year for the study is 2018 and the forecasts are provided until 2025.
This study captures the following information on the North American trench shoring equipment rental market:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2018-2025)
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Data
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Trends
- Quotes by Key Industry Participants
Key Topics Covered:
I. Research Scope
II. Methodology
III. Definitions: Equipment Type
IV. Definitions: End-User Industries
V. Executive Summary: North America
VI. Market Measurements, North America (2018)
VII. Market Overview: North America
a. Top Three Drivers and Restraints
b. Industry Quotes
VIII. Market Data: North America
a. Revenue Forecasts, 2018 - 2025
b. Market Share by Revenue, by Equipment Type
c. Market Share by Revenue, by End User Industry
d. Market Share by Revenue
IX. Market and Technology Trends: North America
a. Market Trends, Equipment Preferences
b. Market Trends, Training
c. Market Trends, Liability, United States
d. Market Trends, Equipment Utilization, United States
e. Market Trends, OSHA Non-Compliance, United States
f. Technology Trends, United States
g. Market Trends, Acquisitions
h. Quotes on Market Trends
i. Quotes on Regional Trends
j. Quotes on Product Quality
k. Quotes on Recertification and Equipment Maintenance
X. Market Overview: United States
a. Country Profile
b. Market Summary
c. Quotes on Market Overview and Entry
d. End-User Commentary - Construction
e. Market Drivers
f. Quotes on Market Drivers, Oil and Gas Infrastructure
g. Quotes on Market Drivers, Rental Vs. Purchase
h. Market Restraints
i. Quotes on Market Restraints
j. Major Projects
k. Quotes on Competition
XI. United States: Market Data
a. Revenue Forecasts, 2018-2025
b. Market Share by Revenue, by Equipment Type, 2018
c. Market Share by Revenue, by End-User Industry, 2018
d. Market share by Revenue, 2018
XII. Canada: Market Overview
a. Country Profile
b. Market Summary
c. End-User Commentary -Construction
d. Market Drivers
e. Market Restraints
f. Major Projects
XIII. Canada: Market Data
a. Revenue Forecasts, 2018-2025
b. Market Share by revenue, by Equipment. Market Share by Revenue, by End User. Market Share by Revenue, 2018
XIV. United States: Upcoming Projects
a. Upcoming Project Locations
b. Upcoming Projects
XV. Canada: Upcoming Projects
a. Upcoming Project Locations
b. Upcoming Projects
XVI. Competitive Landscape
a. United Rentals, Inc
b. Trench Plate Rental Co
c. National Trench Safety LLC
Companies Mentioned
- Finning International Inc
- National Trench Safety LLC.
- Toromont Industries Ltd.
- Trench Plate Rental Co.
- United Rentals
