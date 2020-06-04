North American UV Disinfection Vessels Market 2020: Sizing, Shares by Competitor, Drivers & Restraints, Distribution, Pricing Trends, New Products, and Forecasts to 2026
Jun 04, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 UV Disinfection Vessels Market: North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the UV Disinfection Market in the United States and Canada including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products, and market forecasts to 2026. This report covers UV disinfection boxes, bags, and other vessels.
This market study includes UV disinfection bags and boxes uses to sanitize products. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.
This market report is focused on products catering to the consumer arena:
- UVA
- UVB
- UVC
- Baby Products
- Phones & Gadgets
- Others
The report captures the following information about the UV Disinfection Vessels market in North America (USA & Canada):
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Total North American Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the United States UV Disinfection Vessels Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Canadian UV Disinfection Vessels Market
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Market Landscape
- Quotes from Industry Participants
- Technology Trends
- Trends by End-Use
- Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Others)
- New Products
- New Technologies
- Market Shares Information by Competitor Revenue, Price Range
Key Topics Covered
I. Research Scope
II. Definitions
III. Executive Summary
IV. UV Disinfection Vessels Market: Overview
a. Competitive Factors
b. Market Drivers and Restraints
V. North America: Drivers
a. Global Pandemic - Coronavirus
b. Preventive Healthcare
c. Consumer Safety
d. Ease of Use
e. Marketing
VI. North America: Restraints
a. Low Cost Products Flooding the Market
b. Lack of Uniform Standards
c. Lack of Awareness
VII. Market Trends
a. Product Trends
b. Market Trends
c. Technology Trends
d. Warranty
e. Pricing Trends
f. Consumer Behavior
VIII. North America Market Data
a. Revenue Forecast (2019-2026), North America
b. Market Share by Competitor Revenue (2019)
c. Market Share by Application (2019)
d. Market Share by Product Price Range (2019)
e. Market Share by Distribution Channel (2019)
f. Revenue Forecast (2019-2026), United States
g. Revenue Forecast (2019-2026), Canada
XI. Competitive Landscape
a. Munchkin, Inc.
b. HoMedics, Inc.
c. PhoneSoap, LLC
d. 3B Medical, Inc.
