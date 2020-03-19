North America's Hazardous Waste Management Market to 2025 - Insights Into Transportation & Storage, Recycling, and Waste Treatment & Disposal Services

DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Hazardous Waste Management Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North American hazardous waste management market is expected to witness a significant growth with the CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.



North American hazardous waste management market is influenced by various factors including increasing waste disposal activities in the region and government initiatives for waste management. There are various organizations that support in hazardous waste management by the initiating various programs. The North American Hazardous Materials Management Association (NAHMMA) is an important organization for experts employed to accomplish and decrease household hazardous waste.



NAHMMA focuses on product stewardship, pollution prevention, effective and safe handling of hazardous materials from small industries and households. The other organizations in North America that contribute in the hazardous waste management includes the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) and National Association of Environmental Professionals (NAEP). Moreover, the generation of e-waste contributes to the growth of the market in the region. According to the ITU report, the total e-waste generated in North America was 7 million tons in 2016.



North American hazardous waste management market is segmented on the basis of service type and waste type. Based on the service type, the market is segmented into transportation & storage, recycling service, waste treatment and disposal service. Based on the waste type, the market is segmented into biomedical waste, industrial waste, domestic waste, and others.



Some of the major players operating in the North American hazardous waste management market include Clean Harbors, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Rubicon Global Holdings LLC, Sharps Compliance Inc., and others. These players adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition and product launch to strengthen their presence in North American market.



This report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of North American hazardous waste management market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting North American hazardous waste management market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating North American hazardous waste management market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight& Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. North American Hazardous Waste Management Market by Service Type

5.1.1. Transportation & Storage

5.1.2. Recycling Service

5.1.3. Waste Treatment and Disposal Service

5.2. North American Hazardous waste management Market by Waste Type

5.2.1. Biomedical Waste

5.2.2. Industrial Waste

5.2.3. Domestic Waste

5.2.4. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Avalon Holdings Corp.

7.2. Clean Harbors, Inc.

7.3. Covanta Holding Corp.

7.4. Excel Industrial Group, LLC

7.5. Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc.

7.6. LKQ Corp.

7.7. PegEx Inc.

7.8. Rumpke Consolidated Companies, Inc

7.9. Rubicon Global Holdings LLC

7.10. Stericycle, Inc.

7.11. SMS Envocare Ltd.

7.12. Sharps Compliance Inc.

7.13. Verisk 3E

7.14. Waste Management, Inc.



