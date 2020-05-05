North America's Leading Workforce Provider Serving As First Responder In COVID-19 Crisis

GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity in response to unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. This is an opportunity for people to stand together and, through their individual generosity, remain connected with and heal their communities.

Goodwill is involved in a number of community relief efforts. Some local, nonprofit Goodwill organizations have provided vehicles, staffing and equipment to hospitals and food banks. Some are using donation sites to collect personal protective equipment for area medical personnel and hospitals and utilizing parking lots and drive-thrus for testing. Others have helped local mask makers or created masks of their own.

In addition to crisis response, 78 percent of Goodwill organizations are continuing employment services with most now having an online and virtual model in communities with stay-at-home orders. They are using online tools to provide job search techniques and job leads; job readiness skills, such as résumé writing, interview skills; skills training like digital, medical and hospitality; and virtual career fairs.

"Nonprofits are often the first responders. We do whatever it takes to provide relief and assist the most vulnerable Americans in our communities, who often have no other place to turn," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "In the face of unprecedented unemployment, Goodwill, as the leading workforce development provider, remains committed to assisting people in preparing for and finding sustainable employment.

Goodwill's mission programs are typically funded through the sale of donated goods. Due to temporary retail closures, these programs cannot be sustained long term. Public support, especially now, will help provide critical services to individuals who are most at risk from the economic crisis COVID-19 has created. If you are able to support this life-changing work with a financial donation, please visit give.goodwill.org.

To explore trainings and tools for your next job or career advancement, access Goodwill's training and career advancement page.

Share using the hashtags #GoodwillWeek, #GoodWillCome and #GivingTuesdayNow.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 157 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people find employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval.

Local Goodwill organizations offer employment opportunities, job placement and training services, and other community-based programs, funded by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores and at shopgoodwill.com®. Last year, more than 34 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill services, and 1.6 million people received in-person services.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

Related Links

www.goodwill.org

