North America's PTCA Balloon Catheters Market, 2020-2028 Featuring Abbott, B Braun Melsungen, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, and More

The North American PTCA balloon catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% in the estimated years from 2020 to 2028.

Canada's market for PTCA balloon catheters is relatively small when compared to the US. However, it is expected to showcase substantial growth owing to the rapidly aging populace and the rise in the pervasiveness of several cardiovascular diseases. Technological innovations, such as change in catheter design, incorporation of advanced features, and ease of placement of catheters, are driving the market growth in Canada.



The national government, in 2017, stated that around 2.4 million adults in the country, aged 20 and above, were living with ischemic heart disease, and approx. 669600 aged over 40, were known to have had heart failure. With the progression of the disease, the symptoms become more severe, and the probability of death increases.



People suffering from heart ailments are more likely to die prematurely, in comparison to those without these conditions. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of heart-related diseases is propelling the Canadian PTCA balloon catheters market to grow further. Moreover, owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a rise in the number of cardiac catheterization labs has been witnessed. This is expected to create more opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.



The competitive players in the PTCA balloon catheters market are MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, C R Bard Inc (acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company), Medtronic, Cordis (acquired by Cardinal Health), Cook Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, and Cardinal Health.



Key Topics Covered



1. North America PTCA Balloon Catheters Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3. Key Insight

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Reimbursements Analysis

2.7. Market Attractiveness Index

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Growing Demand for Minimally-Invasive Surgeries

2.8.2. Advancements in Technology

2.8.3. Rise in Geriatric Population

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Availability of Alternative Therapies

2.9.2. Product Recalls

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Increase in Healthcare Expenditure

2.10.2. Surging Cardiovascular Disease

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Side-Effects of the PTCA Balloon Catheters

2.11.2. High Cost of PTCA Devices



3. PTCA Balloon Catheters Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Normal Balloon Catheters

3.2. Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters

3.3. Cutting Balloon Catheters

3.4. Scoring Balloon Catheters



4. PTCA Balloon Catheters Market Outlook - by Delivery Platform

4.1. Rx Balloon Catheters

4.2. OTW Balloon Catheters



5. PTCA Balloon Catheters Market Outlook - by Compliance

5.1. Semi-Compliant

5.2. Non-Compliant



6. PTCA Balloon Catheters Market Outlook - by Balloon Material

6.1. Polyolefin Copolymer (POC)

6.2. Polyethylene (PE)

6.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



7. PTCA Balloon Catheters Market - North America

7.1. United States

7.2. Canada



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Abbott

8.2. B Braun Melsungen AG

8.3. Biotronik Inc.

8.4. Boston Scientific Corporation

8.5. Cardinal Health

8.6. Cook Medical

8.7. Cordis (Acquired by Cardinal Health)

8.8. Endocor GmbH

8.9. C R Bard Inc. (Acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company)

8.10. Medtronic

8.11. Microport Scientific Corporation

8.12. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.13. Stryker

8.14. Terumo Corporation

8.15. Teleflex



