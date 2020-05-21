North and South American Data on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Across 6 Major End-Use Markets

DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the Americas - 2020 Major End-Use Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report provides in-depth coverage of the Polyurethane Chemical and Products market within the Major End-Use sector in the Americas.

Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

North America ( Canada , Mexico , USA )

( , , ) South America ( Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Colombia , Peru , Rest of South America , Venezuela )

The report provides production data for the following:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Footwear

Furniture & Bedding

Refrigeration

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Products And End-Uses

1.4 Units Of Volume

1.5 Forecasts

1.6 NAFTA

2. Automotive

2.1 World Automotive Industry Overview

2.2 North America Automotive Industry

2.3 South America Automotive Industry

2.4 Major Uses For Polyurethanes In The Automotive Industry

2.4.1 Plastics Consumption in the Automotive Industry

2.4.2 Total Production of Polyurethane Used in the Automotive Industry by End Use

2.5 Market Trends & Influences

2.5.1 Flexible & Moulded Foam

2.5.2 RIM

2.5.3 Coatings

2.5.4 Adhesives & Sealants

2.5.5 Elastomers

2.5.6 Binders

3. Building & Construction

3.1 North America Construction Industry

3.2 South America Construction Industry

3.3 Major Uses For Polyurethanes In The Construction Industry

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Total Production of Polyurethane Used in the Construction Industry by End Use

3.4 Market Trends And Influences

3.4.1 Panels

3.4.2 Spray Foam

3.4.3 One-Component Foam (OCF)

3.4.4 Pipe-in-Pipe/Pre-insulated Pipe

3.4.5 Slabstock

3.4.6 Coatings

3.4.7 Adhesives and Sealants

3.4.8 Binders

3.4.9 Elastomers

4. Footwear

4.1 World Footwear Industry Overview

4.2 North America Footwear Industry

4.3 South America Footwear Industry

4.4 Major Uses For Polyurethanes In The Footwear Industry

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Total Production of Polyurethane Used in the Footwear Industry by End Use

4.5 Market Trends & Influences

4.5.1 Elastomers

4.5.2 Adhesives



5. Furniture & Bedding

5.1 World Furniture Industry Overview

5.2 North America Furniture Industry

5.3 South America Furniture Industry

5.4 Major Uses For Polyurethanes In The Furniture & Bedding Industry

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.1 Total Production of Polyurethane Used in the Furniture & Bedding Industry by End Use

5.5 Market Trends and Influences

5.5.1 Flexible Foam

5.5.2 Adhesives & Coatings



6. Refrigeration

6.1 North America Refrigeration Industry

6.2 South America Refrigeration Industry

6.3 Major Uses For Polyurethanes In The Refrigeration Industry

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.1 Total Production of Polyurethane Used in the Refrigeration Industry by End Use

6.4 Market Trends and Influences



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfg0af

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

