North Bay VA Whistleblower Seeks Help from Public for Investigative Work

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Navy Veteran, Ms. Jamie Fox used to work as a Social Worker for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) San Francisco Health Care System (SFVAMC) at a Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Santa Rosa, California, until February 4, 2019, after she protested the illegal accessing of her VA medical & therapy records by her former coworkers at the Oakland VA Regional Office (VARO).

USN Veteran Jamie Fox Receiving Letter of Commendation US Navy Veteran Jamie Fox

Just a few days before the FBI arrived at Fox's home, demanding she take down her Twitter posts the VA perceived as threatening, Fox learned that the same people who have been violating her privacy had been tasked with investigating themselves. On October 19th, 2018, Fox began publicly criticizing former Phoenix Whistleblower Brandon Coleman, who was recently employed in 2017, by President Trump's new VA Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection (OAWP), and for OAWP's failure to protect her.

On October 21, 2018, Coleman sent an email up his chain of command stating, "[]...Ms. Fox is potentially going over the line of what is considered free speech..," he referenced an email Fox had sent him on October 12, 2018, and a Twitter post containing the referenced meme; a meme that Fox had not only posted hundreds of times, but that also never concerned VA leadership before (per Rating Veterans Service Representative Robert A. Hill's letter to VA Criminal Investigator Lucas Coulter).

Hill is one of many Oakland VARO officials who Fox claims illegally accessed her medical and therapy records, as well as, illegally conducted a Systematic Technical Accuracy Review (STAR) on Fox's Veteran's C-file, rendering a false determination.

Fox also reported to officials that Hill had created bogus compensation claims in her name, which she must appeal to correct the record. As the months progressed since her first report of retaliation, Fox became even more alarmed by the lack of accountability and oversight at the VA, and the failure of leadership to help her. Since Oakland VARO has access to very sensitive data about Fox, she began to fear for her safety, which manifested into very serious physical health problems; all of this had been communicated to OAWP and VA leadership.

However, none of Fox's concerns mattered to the VA, and both her official reports seeking a formal investigation and her cries for help via the internet were ignored. Fox is still not safe and she is reaching out to private citizens and investigative journalists to help her obtain both safety and answers.

Since Fox has been met with incredible obstruction to obtain the facts surrounding her case, she is asking the public to help her with the investigative work. She also believes the more public her story becomes, the safer she will be. Fox is looking for answers pertaining to: 1) Why the County of Sonoma, Department of Health Services, Behavioral Health Division, Mobile Support Team refuses to give Fox their documents regarding the 5150 involuntary hold of Fox on 10/24/18 (which is her legal right)? 2) Why did the Mobile Support Team fabricate evidence? Per David Grant Medical Center records, "5150 states that [Fox] made threats to kill a former co-worker on social media." However, there is no such evidence; Fox did not meet the criteria for a 5150 hold. 3) Why did the Sonoma County Crisis Stabilization Unit psychiatrist, Dr. Michael F. Kozart, not evaluate Fox, but instead upheld the illegal 5150 hold in order to have her transferred to the Travis Air Force Base psychiatric ward (which resulted in Fox losing her Second Amendment Rights)? 4) Who is the push behind FBI Agent Brett Friedman's perverted interest in making sure Fox was not allowed to return to work at the VA?

