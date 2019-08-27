North Carolina Board Of Chiropractic Examiners Elects Dr. Raymond Chavez, D.C. To The Board

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's leading chiropractic franchise, announced, today, that Dr. Raymond Chavez, D.C., has been elected to The North Carolina Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Dr. Chavez is part of the team of chiropractors at The Joint Chiropractic – South Asheville.

"I'm honored to have been elected to the North Carolina Board of Chiropractic Examiners," said Dr. Raymond Chavez, D.C., The Joint Chiropractic. "During my career, I've had the distinct pleasure of contributing to the delivery of safe and effective chiropractic care for patients. Joining the Board allows me to work collectively to inspire the advancement of chiropractic care, in Asheville, and across the state."

Dr. Chavez is a licensed chiropractor and has been part of The Joint team since 2016. He has been practicing for over 22 years. Dr. Chavez earned his Bachelor of Arts from Northern Arizona University and attended the Los Angeles College of Chiropractic, where he earned his degree in 1997.

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Chavez, and view him as a reflection of the quality of doctors of chiropractic who work at The Joint clinics all across the country," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO The Joint Corp. "Dr. Chavez will be an important voice on the Board, utilizing his experience in a new chiropractic delivery model to extend the influence and efficacy of chiropractic care in North Carolina."

