North Carolina Central University Expands ParkMobile Partnership to Offer Parking Reservations for Football Games

ParkMobile has over 28 million users, is available for both iPhone and Android . Reserving a parking space is quick and easy. A user can go to https://app.parkmobile.io/venue/o-kelly-riddick-stadium/events to view a full list of upcoming football games with all the available parking options. To make a parking reservation, a user searches for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or website and selects the location they'd like to park in. After the user books the reservation, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit. Parking reservations are currently available for the remaining home football schedule including the next home game of NCCU vs South Carolina State on Oct. 30 .

ParkMobile's partnership with NCCU expands the company's presence in North Carolina where there are currently more than 574,000 users. The app is also available in Chapel Hill, Charlotte, and Raleigh, at The University of North Carolina, The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and NC State University.

"ParkMobile has been a great, contactless tool for our students, faculty and staff, so adding reservations for gamedays further expanded our ability to service campus visitors," says Ayana Hernandez, Associate Vice Chancellor for the Office of Marketing and Communications at North Carolina Central University. "We anticipate that the reservation feature will reduce traffic and ensure NCCU offers our guests a more seamless experience on game day."

"We are already utilizing our reservations feature for gamedays across North Carolina, so we are excited to add NCCU to the team" adds Jeff Perkins, CEO for ParkMobile. "We love seeing already active campuses expand their ParkMobile offerings."

