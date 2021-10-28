North Carolina Department Of Transportation Awards Fiber Contract To Plenary Americas And Tilson

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) recently awarded Plenary Broadband Infrastructure (PBI) a long-term contract for the NCDOT Fiber Infrastructure Operations, Maintenance, and Commercialization Services project. The project includes a 25-year contract for operations and maintenance services, as well as commercialization services for a fiber-optic broadband network that provides connectivity for the NCDOT's administrative buildings and offices, maintenance buildings, Intelligent Transportations Systems, among other sites and applications. In September 2021, a separate entity began the associated engineering and construction work along 580 miles of the I-95, US-70, and US-74 corridors.

The PBI team includes:

Plenary Americas as an equity investor, lead developer, and financial arranger;

Tilson Infrastructure as an equity investor and commercialization manager; and

Tilson Technology Management, Inc. as the operations and maintenance contractor, and constructor of commercial facilities.

Businesses interested in dark fiber may contact John Romagnoli at [email protected].

About North Carolina Department of Transportation:

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) operates and maintains one of the nation's largest highway systems. With nearly 80,000 miles of roadway, the NCDOT is responsible for all aspects of the state's highways, as well as more than 13,500 bridges. To learn more, visit https://www.ncdot.gov/.

About Plenary Americas:

Plenary Americas is an independent long-term investor, sponsor, and operator of public infrastructure and has become North America's leading specialized developer of long-term partnership projects with a portfolio of $17 billion across both the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.plenaryamericas.com.

About Tilson Infrastructure:

Tilson Infrastructure is a leading wireless infrastructure asset owner, 5G solutions provider, and is a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) in all 50 states. Tilson Infrastructure is an affiliate of SDC Capital Partners and Tilson. To learn more, visit www.tilsoninfrastructure.com.

Recently, Tilson Infrastructure partnered with Plenary Americas to commercialize dark fiber capacity along 200+ miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike to provide increased connectivity for the region. Read the press release: https://tilsontech.com/press-releases/PTC.

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized eleven consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility, and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country. To learn more, visit www.tilsontech.com.

SOURCE Tilson

