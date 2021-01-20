North Carolina Educator Named Curriculum Associates' 2021 Inspire Award Winner

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Elizabeth Neuendorff of Onslow County Schools in Jacksonville, NC as the recipient of its 2021 Inspire Award. This recognition, which is part of the annual Extraordinary Educators program celebrating exemplar teachers around the country, is given to one district-level educator for their ability to create strong bonds with school-based teams to take the use of i-Ready to new levels to support students. Today, the i-Ready program is used in the majority of North Carolina's school districts.

"It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "However, educators such as Elizabeth have more than risen to the occasion. We are thrilled to recognize her outstanding leadership, hard work, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the teachers and students she serves."

Neuendorff is an instructional coach at Jacksonville Commons Elementary in the district. During the last eight years of teaching, she has taught pre-school, kindergarten, Grade 4, Grade 6 math, reading intervention for Grades 5–8, and early childhood college courses. While in all of these roles, she coached basketball and track, was a coordinator for Destination Imagination, and sponsored any organization students showed interest in creating. She attended Texas A&M–Corpus Christi to complete a Master's in Educational Administration and is working toward a doctorate with a focus on curriculum, instruction, and technology from Liberty University.

"I am so honored to be recognized as this year's recipient of the Curriculum Associates Inspire Award," said Neuendorff. "i-Ready has been an integral part of the growth I have seen in both teachers and students alike. Through coaching cycles I have led, I have seen teachers dive deeper into student data and provide targeted interventions that are needed for student growth and overall success."

"Engaging our students through data chats and data tracking has given them ownership of their learning and provided families with specific skills to practice at home," added Neuendorff. "This collaborative effort with teachers, students, and families to help educate our community has made us all excited to learn in the 21st century!"

Along with this year's class of Extraordinary Educators, Neuendorff will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, and she will receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. She will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

To learn more about the Curriculum Associates Inspire Award and Extraordinary Educators program, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/2021-Class.

