North Carolina Humanities Announces New Mission

"We envision a North Carolina enriched by the humanities and equipped with empathy, understanding and respect," says Executive Director Sherry Paula Watkins.

"People nationwide still are grappling with the effects of a global pandemic and how to confront the realities of racism and discrimination," Watkins says. "North Carolina Humanities can be a unifying force by providing meaningful cultural experiences at a time when we need connections more than ever."

The rebranding includes a redesign of North Carolina Humanities' website and a new, quilt-inspired logo that represents the stitching together of North Carolinians' shared stories. A new tagline — "All together, amazing." — reminds people we are together in our humanity.

A catalyst for the process was the "Can We Talk?" community forum North Carolina Humanities presented with Queens University of Charlotte in 2019 that helped participants talk to one another gracefully despite different political views or cultural perspectives. That led staff and trustees to think about how North Carolina Humanities could be more actively engaged in bringing empathy to the forefront of their work.

"With the rebranding, we transform ourselves as an organization to meet the challenging environment in which we live," says Nancy A. Gutierrez, chair of North Carolina Humanities Board of Trustees and dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

North Carolina Humanities is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Through public humanities programs and grant-making, NC Humanities serves to connect North Carolinians with cultural experiences that spur dialogue, deepen human connections, and inspire community. Learn more at www.nchumanities.org.

