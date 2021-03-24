North Carolina Lawmakers File "No Veteran Left Behind" To Improve Crisis Intervention For Law Enforcement And Veterans

RALEIGH, N.C., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Lawmakers File No Veteran Left Behind Act (HB 370), a pilot program for North Carolina counties with a high Veteran population, to improve and expand training for local law enforcement and first responders on Veteran-specific crisis intervention, suicide prevention, and resources at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The training will be administered through The Independence Fund, a national Veterans Service Organization dedicated to empowering severely wounded, ill, and injured Veterans of all eras to take control of their lives and bridging the gap of unmet needs for Veterans as well as their Caregivers and families.

Under the bill, The Independence Fund will partner with state and local governments to assess each county's initial response to Veterans in crisis and conclude with an updated data collection process map developed.

"We are honored to pilot this initiative in North Carolina and increase the focus on mental health and substance abuse that impacts Veteran communities. North Carolina is home to hundreds of thousands of Veterans who will benefit from No Veteran Left Behind Act," said Sarah Verardo, Chief Executive Officer of The Independence Fund. "The impact of this program will extend into the community and leadership, leaving lasting support for Veteran families across the state of North Carolina."

The pilot of No Veteran Left Behind will launch in Brunswick, Craven, Cumberland, Onslow, Union, and Wayne counties. House Majority Leader John Bell (Wayne County) introduced the No Veteran Left Behind Act on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 to help improve crisis intervention and services for Veterans who are suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues. The bill is also sponsored by Speaker of the House Tim Moore (Cleveland County), Rep. George Cleveland (Onslow County) and Rep. Charlie Miller (Brunswick County).

"Our veterans and their families face unique challenges, especially those on active duty. After talking with veteran advocates, law enforcement and local leaders, we believe the No Veteran Left Behind Act will help address an important need in our state by providing local law enforcement with additional training to assist veterans in need," said House Majority Leader John Bell.

Speaker Moore added, "The No Veteran Left Behind Act will benefit not just North Carolina veterans in pilot counties, but their communities and local leaders as well. We are committed to identifying statewide needs through this initiative that will help more military families succeed in our state."

In addition to the legislative backing, No Veteran Left Behind Act has the support of local sheriffs who will be included in the pilot program.

"We are grateful for the enthusiastic support of law enforcement and our state legislation in prioritizing the unique challenges of our Veteran communities. The No Veteran Left Behind Act will fill an important gap by providing local law enforcement with essential training to support Veterans," said Executive Vice President of The Independence Fund Sam Johnson.

Established in 2007, The Independence Fund is a national Veterans Service Organization dedicated to meeting the unmet needs of catastrophically wounded, ill, and injured Veterans, Caregivers, and their families through a variety of programs. To learn more, visit www.independencefund.org.

