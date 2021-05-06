"North Carolina Lawyers Weekly" and "South Carolina Lawyers Weekly" Honor Attorney and Firm Founder James S. Farrin with 2021 'Diversity & Inclusion Award'

DURHAM, N.C., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James S. Farrin, founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, was awarded a 2021 'Diversity & Inclusion Award' by "North Carolina Lawyers Weekly" and "South Carolina Lawyers Weekly." The award recognizes attorneys who advance diversity, inclusion, and the dignity of people in the legal profession in communities across the Carolinas. This is the third year of the awards, and the presentation ceremony was held virtually on March 25th.

Farrin's most recent efforts towards creating a diverse and inclusive work environment at his firm include creating a Diversity and Inclusion Committee, adding a Spanish-speaking HR Generalist, focusing on Latino recruitment and outreach, and diversity hiring. Of the firm's 67 new hires since January 2020, 40% are non-white and 70% are female. Half of the attorneys hired this year are female. The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin was ranked #1 among large companies named to the 2020 'Best Places to Work' awards list released by the "Triangle Business Journal."

Farrin said, "I am honored to receive this important award. Our diversity and inclusion efforts help us improve how we interact with our clients and positively impact our efforts to generate results for them."

Jim urges individuals to be aware of their intrinsic biases and wants to see the legal community address systemic racism and discrimination.



ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN



The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 50,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 50+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.



Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC.

