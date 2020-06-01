North Carolina Movers Association Warns about the Danger of Unlicensed Movers

RALEIGH, N.C., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of National Moving Month, the North Carolina Movers Association (NCMA) announced a new public service campaign designed to alert consumers about the dangers of unlicensed movers. The state of North Carolina regulates movers to protect consumers and has specific requirements for in-state moves. But NCMA spokesperson, Mike Lamb, says most consumers aren't aware of the rules and regulations.

"Many consumers are just focused on price," says Lamb. "They don't always consider that all your belongings are being loaded into a truck so you need to trust the mover."

Lamb says most consumers don't consider the dangers of using an unlicensed mover. "There is no valuation protection backed by insurance policies for damaged or missing items," he says. "The consumer has no recourse when things go wrong."

Licensed movers in North Carolina must own a truck, provide proof of insurance and complete a background check. Moves are regulated by the NC Utilities Commission (NCUC) and Lamb says that consumers can protect themselves by verifying a mover is legal by contacting the Commission.

"A licensed mover will be able to provide you with their (NCUC) certification number. If you call (919) 733-7766, you can find out if there are complaints on file against the moving company."

The NCMA campaign includes a new video on its website, a social media campaign as well as promotions by its member companies.

For more information, visit www.ncmovers.org.

The members of the North Carolina Movers Association consistently offer and provide the most efficient and reliable moving and storage services available, while adhering strictly to a policy of truth, honesty, integrity and fairness in all business transactions.

