North Carolina Students to Speak with NASA Astronaut on Space Station

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in North Carolina will talk live this week with a NASA astronaut currently living and working aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 10:10 a.m. EDT Friday, Aug. 30, on NASA television and the agency's website.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch will answer questions from students at her alma maters North Carolina State University and North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.

The event will take place in the Talley Student Union's State Ballroom at NC State, 2610 Cates Ave. in Raleigh. Media interested in covering should contact Mick Kulikowski at mick_kulikowski@ncsu.edu or 919-515-8387.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

Follow America's Moon to Mars exploration at:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/moon-to-mars

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

